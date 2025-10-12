BNB News: Sparkvia AI Launches $SPARK Presale on BNB Chain—Bringing The First AI-Powered Writing Platform to BNB Ecosystem

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkvia AI announces the launch of the SPARK ($SPK) presale sale on BNB Chain, opening access to a utility token that fuels a pay-as-you-go credit system for AI writing.





Positioned as the first AI-powered writing platform bringing a credit-based model to the BNB ecosystem, Sparkvia lets creators turn prompts into publish-ready content across websites, blogs, emails, product pages, and socials without subscriptions or tier lock-ins.

Inside Sparkvia AI platform, $SPK Token will be used to purchase Spark credits, the single token that powers every prompt’s generation, at a predictable, equal cost per prompt.

“SPARK connects what creators pay with what they produce,” said Zayven Annati, founder of Sparkvia AI. “Launching on BNB Chain extends day-one utility to a larger audience, fixed per-prompt pricing, low-fee settlement, and on-chain transparency that teams can actually operate on.”

The $SPK sale portal is live at https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ .

What BNB Users Get Right Now

Utility from the start: Users get Free 100 Spark credits to access 100+ writing tools, including Creative Home Page Writer, Advanced Blog Post Writer, Grammar & Style Editor, All-in-One Social Post, and more on the Sparkvia AI Writing platform.



credits to access 100+ writing tools, including Creative Home Page Writer, Advanced Blog Post Writer, Grammar & Style Editor, All-in-One Social Post, and more on the Writing platform. Predictable economics: Every prompt consumes the same number of credits, so budgets are clear before you click “Generate.”



Every prompt consumes the same number of credits, so budgets are clear before you click “Generate.” On-chain clarity: Top-ups and usage appear instantly in a billing dashboard and are settled on-chain, creating an auditable trail for agencies and teams.



Top-ups and usage appear instantly in a billing dashboard and are settled on-chain, creating an auditable trail for agencies and teams. Speed to publish: Generate, refine, and export contents in minutes, top up mid-session without breaking flow.





Since launch, Sparkvia AI has onboarded 500+ users, underscoring demand for AI tools that pair familiar workflows with crypto-native settlement.

How to participate (BNB Chain)

Visit https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ .

Follow the on-screen steps to contribute with BNB to the sale address shown.

After on-chain confirmation, you will receive your $SPK token within 24 hours post sale end.





About Sparkvia AI

Sparkvia AI is an AI-driven writing platform delivering fast, pay-as-you-go access to advanced content tools through on-chain credits. Founded by Zayven Annati and headquartered in Malta, Sparkvia serves marketers, founders, agencies, and creators who want speed, clarity, and control in their content workflows.

The SPARK ($SPK) presale on BNB Chain is live now at https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ . For full details, participation steps, visit the $SPK sale portal .

Sparkvia AI Socials;

Website: https://sparkvia.ai/

Presale Portal: https://sale.sparkvia.ai/

X: https://x.com/sparkvia_AI

Telegram Community: https://t.me/sparkvia

Contact details:

Zayven Annati

Zayven@sparkvia.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Sparkvia AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.