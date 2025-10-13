BNB News: Sparkvia AI Opens SPARK ($SPK) Token sale on BNB Chain to Power Pay-Per-Prompt AI Writing Platform

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The creator economy on BNB ecosystem just got a speed boost. Sparkvia AI, the first AI-powered writing platform built around fixed per-prompt credits, has opened the SPARK ($SPK) presale on BNB Chain. Details and participation are live at https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ .

Sparkvia compresses the entire writing workflow—ideas, drafts, polish, publish—into minutes. Inside the app, every generation or edit uses the same number of Spark credits, so creators know the cost before clicking “Generate.” That’s the point: no subscriptions, no opaque tiers—just per-prompt economics that scale with output. On BNB Chain, top-ups confirm quickly and cheaply, so you can add credits mid-session without breaking flow.

What does SPARK actually do?

$SPK is the utility token that buys Spark credits and fuel behind 100+ tools including AI Writer, Creative Home Page, Advanced Blog Post Writer, Grammar & Style Editor, and All-in-One Social Post. Once credits are loaded, creators export clean Markdown or text and move straight to design, CMS, or campaigns. With 500+ users already creating on Sparkvia, the loop is simple and provable: top up, prompt, publish.

How to participate (BNB Chain presale):

Visit https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ , select BNB Chain, review the presale parameters, and follow the on-screen steps to contribute with BNB to the presale address shown. After on-chain confirmation, your $SPK allocation and distribution will be done 24 hours post sale end.

About Sparkvia AI

Sparkvia AI is an AI-driven writing platform delivering fast, pay-as-you-go access to advanced content tools through fixed per-prompt credits. Founded by Zayven Annati and headquartered in Malta, Sparkvia serves marketers, founders, agencies, and creators across web, social, email, and SEO.

