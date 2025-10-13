Echobit Labs at KBW 2025｜Empowering Korean Projects for Global Expansion and Ecosystem Growth

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) 2025, Echobit Labs participated as a host, sponsor, and keynote speaker across multiple high-profile events, demonstrating its strategic commitment to compliance, innovation, and global ecosystem development. Through forward-looking keynotes, roundtable discussions, and creative community interactions, Echobit Labs showcased its vision for building a compliant and connected Web3 future.





At Bridge the Block Korea Day, hosted by JSquare and DFG, Jeon Hyewon, Business Director of Echobit Labs, served as the moderator for a panel discussing how Korean Web3 projects can expand globally while driving innovation in AI, DeFi, infrastructure, RWAs, and digital culture — reinforcing Korea’s growing influence as a bridge in the global Web3 ecosystem.

Echobit Labs also co-hosted the Web3 Growth Summit with MetaStone Group, ChainTimes, TOKENPOST, and Chainopera, spotlighting topics such as RWA, AI, stablecoins, and compliance. The event brought together over 20 distinguished speakers from top exchanges, VCs, and international projects. In her keynote, Jeon Hyewon shared insights into Korea’s compliance-driven market growth, emphasizing that compliance is not only a safeguard but also a gateway to global expansion.





As the investment and incubation arm of the global crypto exchange Echobit , Echobit Labs leverages the platform’s strong compliance framework and market resources to support emerging Web3 projects. Echobit currently holds MSB licenses in the U.S. and Canada, a VASP license in the Czech Republic, and has integrated Codeverify, with Coinone connected and Bithumb integration underway, while expanding compliance coverage across Europe, Japan, and Dubai.

In addition, Echobit Labs sponsored the KOL Networking & Play Night, hosted by 071Labs and UXLINK, which gathered leading KOLs from across the Web3 industry. The event combined networking and entertainment through interactive photo booths and casino-style games, fostering deeper connections and collaboration among global Web3 communities.





Driven by the vision of empowering high-quality Web3 projects through compliance and innovation, Echobit Labs used KBW 2025 as a platform to share its operational philosophy and explore new industry directions with global partners. As a core pillar of the Echobit ecosystem, Echobit Labs will continue to leverage its strengths in compliance, market access, and ecosystem resources to support incubation projects, help Korean innovations scale globally, and jointly build a more connected and sustainable Web3 future.

