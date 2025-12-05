Echobit Lists ORIGYN/USDT Spot Trading Pair and Launches a 75,000 ORIGYN Platform-Wide Rewards Program

SINGAPORE, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency exchange Echobit has officially listed the ORIGYN/USDT spot trading pair, accompanied by a platform-wide and community rewards program totaling 75,000 ORIGYN. The listing introduces a valuable new asset for traders while offering multiple engagement opportunities for global users.

Origyn is an AI Model Provenance Protocol designed to record, trace, and verify the full lineage and evolutionary history of AI models on-chain. It provides foundational infrastructure for model attribution, auditability, and transparency. The collaboration expands Echobit ’s portfolio of high-quality assets and reflects the exchange’s growing strength in asset selection, product depth, and global ecosystem development—bringing users more innovative assets with advanced technological foundations and long-term potential.





Echobit Lists ORIGYN/USDT Spot Trading Pair

To celebrate the listing of ORIGYN/USDT, Echobit will launch several reward-driven campaigns for its global community. A 50,000 ORIGYN spot trading reward pool will be available to users who trade ORIGYN during the campaign period. Additionally, Echobit will host a global engagement event on X, where users who complete follow, share, and related tasks will have the opportunity to share a 10,000 ORIGYN social reward pool.

To deepen user understanding of the project, Echobit and ORIGYN will co-host an official Telegram AMA, offering 15,000 ORIGYN in rewards across multiple segments including community questions, interactive quizzes, and sharing incentives—giving participants direct access to the ORIGYN team.

Echobit remains committed to user experience and trading security, continuously expanding its global compliance framework, enhancing its product suite, and strengthening community engagement. With the addition of ORIGYN, Echobit’s ecosystem of high-quality assets becomes even more robust, offering users a broader range of valuable and high-potential options.

This collaboration highlights the exchange’s commitment to building strong, mutually beneficial partnerships with leading industry projects. Moving forward, Echobit will continue to bring more premium assets to the platform, delivering a deeper and more comprehensive trading experience for users worldwide.

About Echobit

Echobit is a global cryptocurrency exchange specializing in perpetual futures and copy trading. With security and compliance at its core, the platform offers a safe, efficient, and transparent trading experience under a global regulatory framework — including MSB licenses in the U.S. and Canada, VASP registration in the Czech Republic, and membership in Korea’s CODE Alliance.

Home: Echobit.com

X: https://x.com/EchobitExchange

Telegram: https://t.me/Echobit_Announcement

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/Echobit_Exchange

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Echobit_Exchange

Media Contact

Joey Han

marketing@echobit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/723eb9cf-91d6-4c36-babd-9a45b34a6a96