Echobit Unveils Brand Refresh and New Slogan, Marking a New Chapter in Crypto

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Echobit , a fast-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a major brand refresh, including a full redesign of its homepage and the launch of a new brand slogan — “Every Chain Holds Our Belief In Trust.”

The upgraded identity reinforces Echobit ’s core commitment to user-centric design and trust-driven trading, strengthening its professional positioning across the global crypto market.





Echobit Brand Refresh

A Refreshed Homepage for a Clearer, Faster, More Intuitive Experience

The new homepage features a minimalist yet powerful visual system, delivering trading-focused information with clearer structure and stronger visual hierarchy. Clean lines and fluid motion elements symbolize seamless, efficient on-chain execution, offering users a more intuitive and professional trading journey.

Echobit’s updated visual identity will continue rolling out across mobile and additional product touchpoints, creating a unified and recognizable brand presence that reflects the platform’s modern, high-quality design philosophy.

Elevating Trust and User Experience in a Global Expansion Era

As crypto evolves from a niche experiment to a foundational layer of next-generation finance, Echobit remains anchored in its core values of security, professionalism, and user-first principles.

The new slogan, “Every Chain Holds Our Belief In Trust.”, communicates Echobit’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and user protection—values that shape the platform’s global ecosystem development and long-term strategy.

This brand upgrade reinforces Echobit’s mission to deliver a reliable, secure, and high-performance trading environment for users worldwide.

Building a User-Driven Global Ecosystem

Since its inception, Echobit has focused on developing products and services around real user needs. With this upgrade, the exchange further enhances its localized service capabilities while expanding coverage across key regions, ensuring consistent and secure experiences for users around the world.

Echobit is also strengthening its community-driven ecosystem through user incentive programs, educational content, regional engagement, and advanced strategy tools—creating a multidimensional network that blends trading depth with community value.

Parallel upgrades in product logic, interface design, and feature architecture showcase Echobit’s dedication to continuous innovation.

Looking Ahead

The refreshed brand identity marks a significant step forward for Echobit. From the redesigned homepage to the new slogan and unified visual system, the platform is entering a more mature stage of global development.

Echobit will continue to build with trust at its core—delivering a secure, transparent, and sustainable digital asset trading experience, and unlocking new possibilities for users across the world as the crypto industry enters its next era.

About Echobit

Echobit is a global cryptocurrency exchange specializing in perpetual futures and copy trading. With security and compliance at its core, the platform offers a safe, efficient, and transparent trading experience under a global regulatory framework — including MSB licenses in the U.S. and Canada, VASP registration in the Czech Republic, and membership in Korea’s CODE Alliance.

Home: Echobit.com

X: https://x.com/EchobitExchange

Telegram: https://t.me/Echobit_Announcement

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/Echobit_Exchange

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Echobit_Exchange

Media Contact

Joey Han

marketing@echobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the Echobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d33ab1a6-f4fa-4edb-a7ed-e2deeefa51ac