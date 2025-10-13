Travel eSIMs Surge as Roaming Alternative - Up 85% in 2025

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global tech strategists Juniper Research has found that revenue from travel embedded SIM (eSIM) packages will reach $1.8 billion by the end of 2025; growing 85% from $989 million in 2024. This monumental single-year growth is being driven by the increasing cost-effectiveness of travel eSIM packages; offering subscribers an attractive alternative to traditional mobile roaming services.

The report attributed the growing value proposition of travel eSIMs to heightened competition in the market. This competition has been driven by diminished entry barriers, and enabled by Connectivity-as-a-Service platforms which simplify infrastructure and service management; allowing businesses to quickly launch travel eSIM offerings. Consequently, to capitalise on accelerating consumer adoption, travel eSIM providers must increasingly differentiate their services both through pricing and offering value-added features.

An extract from the report, Travel eSIM Market 2025-2030, is available as a free download.

More Mobile Operators to Enter Travel eSIM Market

In 2026, Juniper Research expects more network operators will introduce their own travel eSIM offerings to complement existing roaming services; providing subscribers with options for both prepaid and postpaid international connectivity. As a growing number of providers enter the space, launching their own travel eSIMs will become critical for mobile operators to retain roaming revenue and avoid losing market share to third-party providers.

According to Molly Gatford, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research, “As third parties increasingly integrate themselves in the telecoms sphere, it will be pivotal in 2026 that operators launch their own travel eSIM services to compete and retain as much revenue as possible from mobile roaming.”

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the travel eSIMs market to date, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for over 60 countries. The dataset contains over 9,000 market statistics within a five-year period. It includes a ‘Competitor Leaderboard’ and an examination of current and future market opportunities.

