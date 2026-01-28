Juniper Research Unveils 2026’s Telecoms & Connectivity Award Winners

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Research is excited to announce the winners of the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2026.

These awards recognise the industry’s most forward-thinking companies in roaming, messaging, networks, and fraud prevention.

The winners are:

Messaging & CPaaS Innovation

Best AI Agent Solution

Infobip, AI Agent for WhatsApp Flows & Destination Scoring for WhatsApp (Platinum)

BTS, TALKINGbits (Gold)

Best Business Messaging Solution

Tata Communications Kaleyra, WhatsApp Messaging (Platinum)

HORISEN, Business Messenger (Gold)

CPaaS Provider of the Year

Infobip (Platinum)





Customer Data Platform Solution

Tata Communications Kaleyra.ai (Platinum)





Best Customer Interaction Solution

LINK Mobility, MyLINK Connect (Platinum)

Comviva, NGAGE CPaaS (Gold)

Best Messaging Fraud Mitigation Solution

Openmind Networks, OpenProtectAI (Platinum)

Monty Mobile (Gold)

Messaging Innovation of the Year

Interop Technologies, RBM-IQ (Platinum)

Movius, MultiLine (Gold)

Best RCS Monetisation Solution

Sinch RCS for Mobile Operators (Platinum)

LINK Mobility, MyLINK Studio (Gold)

Network & Connectivity Innovation

AI Innovation in Telco

Netcracker Technology, Netcracker Agentic AI Solution (Platinum)

Vida (Gold)

Best Cellular IoT Initiative

Eseye, AnyNet SMARTconnect (Platinum)

Motive IMPACT IoT (Gold)

Best MVNO Enablement Solution

Redtea Mobile, eSIM Access (Platinum)

Lifecycle Software, Nexus (Gold)

Network API Solution Innovation

Vonage Identity Insights API (Platinum)

WaveMaker, WaveXD (Gold)

Best Network Orchestration Solution in Telco

Singtel, Paragon (Platinum)

Opengear, Lighthouse (Gold)

Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year

NFWare, Virtual CGNAT & Virtual ADC (Platinum)

Opengear, Lighthouse (Gold)

Best Satellite Connectivity Solution

AccelerComm, 5G NR Non-Terrestrial Network Modem (Platinum)

Syniverse Satellite Services (Gold)

Telecoms Cloud Innovation

OXIO (Platinum)

emnify, Consumer eSIM Provisioning via MDM (Gold)

Roaming Innovation

Best Billing & Charging Evolution Platform Solution

Syniverse, Universal Commerce for BCE (Platinum)

Comfone, Phoenix (Gold)

Best Roaming Analytics & Fraud Platform

Cellusys, Roam Insight (Platinum)

iBASIS, Roaming Hub-Breakout (Gold)

Best Roaming Solution

TOMIA, Intelligent Preferred Network (Platinum)

Nextgen Clearing, Nextgen AI Assistant (Gold)

Travel eSIM Solution of the Year

Telna, Connect (Platinum)

Thales, Travel Connect (Gold)

Security & Fraud Innovation

Best AI-powered Messaging Fraud Detection Solution

Enea, Restricted Image Detection (Platinum)

Openmind Networks, OpenProtectAI (Gold)

Best Branded Calling Solution

Transaction Network Services, TNS Enterprise Branded Calling (Platinum)

TransUnion, Branded Call Display with Call Reason (Gold)

Flash Call Authentication Solution Innovation

VOX Solutions, VOX360 (Platinum)





Best Mobile Identity Solution

XConnect, SAFr Platform (Platinum)

Vonage Identity Insights API (Gold)

Best Real-time Fraud Intelligence Sharing Solution

AB Handshake, National Anti-Fraud Platform (Platinum)

Zumigo, Assure Insights for Mobile Phone Activity (Gold)

Best Robocalling Mitigation Solution

Transaction Network Services, TNS Call Guardian & TNS Enterprise Product Suite (Platinum)

First Orion, SENTRY Call Blocking (Gold)

Most Innovative Voice Fraud Detection Solution

Heksagon, Voice Firewall (Platinum)

XConnect, IRSFCheck (Gold)

Telecoms Leadership

Telecoms & Connectivity Leader of the Year

Patrick George, Group CEO, iBASIS





Telecoms & Connectivity Start-up of the Year

Shush





Cellusys Wins Platinum for Best Roaming Analytics & Fraud Platform

"This award reflects the scale and seriousness of the challenges mobile operators now face in roaming analytics and fraud. Cellusys platforms are deployed globally; helping operators protect billions of subscriber interactions while safeguarding revenue, compliance and customer trust. We’ve built the company to be independent, engineering-led, deeply specialised in signalling and roaming intelligence, because these problems demand deep-rooted expertise. Recognition from Juniper Research reinforces that this approach delivers real impact when it really matters." - Dawood Ghalaieny, CEO, Cellusys

Sinch Secures Platinum for RCS Leadership

"We are honoured to receive Platinum for Best RCS Monetisation Solution from Juniper Research. It validates our mission to simplify how operators launch and monetise RCS. Our complete, AI-powered solution gives operators the means to enable RCS; the trusted, next-generation messaging channel that meets enterprise demand for a secure, immersive experience through interactive rich media messages. This capability is what unlocks new, profitable business models for operators from day one." - Francois Boshoff, VP, Head of Product Management, Sinch

BTS’ TALKINGbits Triumphs in AI Agent Category

“This award is a strong signal for the next shift in voice, from infrastructure to an application surface. With TALKINGbits, we’re bringing agentic automation to voice in a way operators and enterprises of all sizes can adopt with confidence - designed to integrate with network controls and compliance from day one, so enterprises can deploy voice agents with the same rigour as any telecom service. This is a milestone; the roadmap is bigger for our customers worldwide.” - Luis Benavente, CTO & CSO, BTS

Motive Takes Home Gold for Cellular IoT Innovation

"IMPACT IoT was built to solve real-world challenges in cellular IoT management: minimising network signalling, extending battery life, and scaling efficiently. Our collaboration with TPG Telecom on Australia's largest smart meter deployment demonstrates how network-triggered intelligence can transform device lifecycle management at scale. This recognition from Juniper Research validates our approach to making IoT operations more sustainable and cost-effective for operators worldwide. We're excited to continue innovating alongside forward-thinking partners like TPG." - Colin Grealish, Product Director, Motive

Zumigo Claims Top Honours in Real-time Fraud Intelligence Sharing

"We are honoured to win the Gold Award for Best Real-time Fraud Intelligence Sharing Solution," said Chirag Bakshi, CEO of Zumigo. "This award validates our mission to leverage the power of the network to fight organised fraud. By looking at activities of mobile phones across banks, fintechs, neobanks, insurers, online merchants and retailers, we can determine the associated risks, and alert businesses to take appropriate measures for pre-emptive fraud protection."

Tata Communications Secures Best Business Messaging Solution

“Winning Platinum for Best Business Messaging Solution is a strong validation of our vision to reimagine customer engagement at a global scale. As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, they seek messaging platforms that are secure, intelligent, and capable of delivering seamless, personalised experiences across channels. This recognition underscores our continued investment in AI-driven innovation, carrier-grade reliability, partner ecosystem and our commitment to helping enterprises build trusted, meaningful conversations with their customers worldwide.” - Gaurav Anand, VP & Head, Customer Interaction Suite, Tata Communications

Enea Recognised for Excellence in AI-powered Messaging Fraud Detection

“We’re honoured to receive Platinum for Best AI-powered Messaging Fraud Detection Solution. It reflects our dedication to making commercial messaging safer and more trusted. By detecting restricted images before they reach consumers, our solution helps service providers safeguard users, meet regulations, and maintain messaging integrity at scale. We’re proud that Enea is setting a new standard for secure and responsible rich messaging across the global ecosystem.” - John Hughes, SVP, Head of Network Security Business Unit, Enea

TNS Celebrates Dual Wins in Security & Fraud Innovation

“Winning Platinum for both Best Branded Calling Solution and Best Robocalling Mitigation Solution underscores TNS’ leadership in restoring trust in the voice channel. Recognition from Juniper Research is testament to our team’s continued innovation for solutions that protect and support the voice channel for carriers, subscribers and enterprises. We’re proud to set the standard in the fight against spoofing attacks, robocalls and myriad of other threats posed against the telecommunications industry.” - Seth Walton, General Manager, TNS Communications Market

Openmind Networks Claims Top Honours in Messaging Security

"We are honoured to be recognised by Juniper Research as the Platinum and Gold winner for our OpenProtectAI solution. These awards are a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence in AI-driven security. As messaging threats become increasingly sophisticated, Openmind Networks remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation; ensuring telcos have the advanced tools needed to protect their subscribers and maintain the integrity of the global messaging ecosystem." – Alex Duncan, CEO, Openmind Networks

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact

Sam Smith, Press Relations

sam.smith@juniperresearch.com