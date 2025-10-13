Ecorobotix Secures $150M to Accelerate AI-Powered Plant-by-Plant™ Care, Unveiling New Innovation at Agritechnica

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecorobotix, the global leader in AI-powered Ultra-High Precision (UHP) spraying, is shaping the future of sustainable agriculture with innovations that enhance crop health and efficiency. Building on rapid growth, proven field results, and a strong financial foundation—with $150 million raised in Series C ($45m, 2024) and Series D ($105m, 2025)—the company will showcase its latest advancements at Agritechnica this November in Hanover.

At the core of Ecorobotix’s momentum is its Plant-by-Plant™ AI technology, capable of distinguishing and treating each individual plant with unmatched precision, using a spray footprint of just a few centimeters. This approach reduces the use of pesticides and other crop protection products by up to 95% while maintaining treatment effectiveness. For growers, the benefits include safe use of non-selective products, lower input costs, compliance with stricter regulations, and higher yields.

These advances are made possible thanks to the company’s strong backing from global investors. The Series D round was led by Highland Europe, one of the continent’s top venture capital funds, with ECBF and McWin Capital Partners (via McWin Food Tech Fund) joining as new investors.

"These latest investment rounds have allowed us to accelerate innovation, expand into new crop types, broaden our product range, and bring advanced crop algorithms to market faster,” said Ecorobotix CEO Dominique Mégret. “Thanks to the trust of our investors, we are scaling a proven solution to help deliver better-quality food for the world."

About our New Investors

Highland Europe invests in exceptional growth-stage technology and consumer companies. Formally launched in 2012, Highland Europe has raised over €2.75 billion. Highland’s collective history of investments across the US, Europe and China includes 45+ IPOs, 150+ M&A exits and 40 billion-dollar-plus companies.

The European Circular Bioeconomy Fund (ECBF) is the leading venture capital fund dedicated to accelerating Europe’s transition to a sustainable, circular bioeconomy. With €300 million under management, ECBF invests in growth-stage companies. As an Article 9 SFDR fund, ECBF combines rigorous ESG standards with deep industry expertise to scale impactful innovations.

McWin Capital Partners (“McWin”) is a specialist private equity and venture capital firm, dedicated to the food ecosystem. With deep industry expertise across three business segments; Food Tech, Foodservice and Restaurants, McWin’s purpose is to lead the food industry through positive change and create value on behalf of investors and portfolio companies of the McWin Funds by leveraging its scale, network and experience to deliver outstanding returns.

Ecorobotix also acknowledges the vital support of long-term partners such as 4FOX Ventures, AQTON, BASF Venture Capital, Capagro, Cibus Capital, Flexstone Partners, Fondation Domaine de Villette, Meritech, Stellar Impact, Swisscanto, Swisscom Ventures and Yara Growth Ventures.

About Ecorobotix

Ecorobotix is a Swiss B Corporation® certified company whose mission is to transform agriculture through artificial intelligence and its exclusive Plant-by-Plant™ technology. This world-unique approach identifies and treats each plant individually with ultra-high precision, reducing crop protection use by up to 95% while maintaining crop health. With more than 25 crop algorithms and its flagship product ARA, Ecorobotix operates in over 20 countries across Europe, America, and Oceania, redefining sustainable crop protection.

