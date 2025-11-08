Ecorobotix Showcases World-First AI Capability for Safe, Targeted Use of Non-Selective Contact Herbicides at Agritechnica





YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecorobotix, the global leader in ultra-high precision spraying, will attend Agritechnica to unveil its advancements in spraying precision powered by its Plant-by-Plant™ AI technology.

Throughout the year, Ecorobotix’s Ultra-High Precision (UHP) sprayers have demonstrated unprecedented accuracy—applying non-selective herbicides across various crops with clean, undamaged fields as a result. By combining Plant-by-Plant™ AI with non-selective contact herbicides, Ecorobotix has eliminated the need for mechanical and manual weeding, solving a major agronomic challenge for farmers.

Significant yield increases have also been recorded in Europe and the U.S. by applying selective herbicides only on weeds, without touching the crops.

With more than 30 crop-specific algorithms, Ecorobotix now offers the largest AI model portfolio in agricultural spraying, enabling ultra-targeted applications of herbicides and other crop protection products—reducing inputs by up to 95%.

Ecorobotix’s continuously expanding crop algorithm list includes cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, chicory, lettuce, onion, spinach, string beans, sugar beet, radish, escarole, potato, ragwort, celery, tomato, red beet, garlic, sweetcorn, leeks, and more. The company remains the only agricultural equipment manufacturer to have received an award for algorithmic innovation - LAMMA award for its carrot algorithm.

