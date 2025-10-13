Nexans - Appointment of Julien Hueber to succeed Christopher Guérin as Chief Executive Officer

Nexans new leadership: appointment of Julien Hueber to succeed Christopher Guérin as Chief Executive Officer

Paris La Défense, October 13th 2025 – Nexans announces that its Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Julien Hueber as the new Chief Executive Officer and to part ways with Christopher Guérin. These decisions will take effect immediately ; Christopher will be available to Julien until October 31st 2025.

The Board of Directors wishes to create a new momentum to further optimize performance while executing the roadmap which was presented during the last Capital Market Day.

The Appointments & Corporate Governance Committee has conducted a comprehensive process to propose a successor for the role of Chief Executive Officer, in line with its established succession plan approach and with the support of a leading executive search firm.

Julien Hueber, a 55-year-old French citizen, is the Executive Managing Director of PWR Grid & Connect Europe, a EUR 2.6 billion and 23 manufacturing plants business. Julien, a member of the Executive Committee since 2018, joined Nexans in 2002. He has solid experience in supply chain and purchasing, in-depth knowledge of the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and South Korea, where he spent several years leading the Asia-Pacific region. He then took charge of the global ”Industrial Cables – Industry Solutions & Projects” business.

Jean Mouton, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: “Over the past 23 years, Julien has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a profound understanding of Nexans’ business, operating model, and culture. He combines a strategic vision for future technologies with a strong record of operational excellence, as evidenced by the remarkable acceleration of the PWR Grid & Connect Europe segment under his leadership. I have complete confidence in his ability to lead Nexans in this new phase of focused acceleration, in line with the goals announced during the last Capital Markets Day.”

The Board determined that Julien Hueber’s experience, skills and personality made him the perfect candidate to lead the Company, notably his extensive knowledge of Nexans, recognized leadership, and strong track record in setting a vision, defining and driving the execution of the strategy and executing the roadmap. His appointment was warmly endorsed by the Board of Directors.

The Board would like to express its deep gratitude to Christopher Guérin for his exceptional contribution to Nexans, and in particular during his 7 years as Chief Executive Officer. Beyond the strong financial results, Christopher has profoundly transformed Nexans into a focused leader in sustainable Electrification, giving meaning and direction to its mission. He has brought innovation, responsibility, and simplicity to the heart of the company, while restoring confidence across teams worldwide. His leadership and passion have left a lasting mark on the Group and its people.

Jean Mouton, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "I would like to warmly thank Christopher for his remarkable commitment and his essential contribution to the transformation of Nexans. He has restored a sentiment of pride to be part of the Nexans family. We wish him every success in his future endeavours”.

Nexans organizes an investor call that will take place on October 13th, 2025 at 6:00PM CET.

Please register to the call on the following link:

https://engagestream.companywebcast.com/nexans/2025-10-13-call/dial-in

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.

Nexans operates in 41 countries with 28,500 people and generated €7.1 billion in standard sales in 2024. As recognized climate action leader, Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

