Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 41
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 41:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|13,456,701
|245.2052
|3,299,653,102
|06 October 2025
|142,000
|270.2954
|38,381,947
|07 October 2025
|47,000
|270.0402
|12,691,889
|08 October 2025
|130,830
|271.0409
|35,460,281
|09 October 2025
|42,000
|270.7667
|11,372,201
|10 October 2025
|23,000
|275.7611
|6,342,505
|Total accumulated over week 41
|384,830
|270.8958
|104,248,824
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|13,841,531
|245.9195
|3,403,901,926
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.658% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
