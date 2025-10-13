Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 to 10 October, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 117,755 1,432,753,950 6 October 2025 750 12,531.0000 9,398,250 7 October 2025 700 12,633.1714 8,843,220 8 October 2025 700 12,538.8714 8,777,210 9 October 2025 750 12,228.4533 9,171,340 10 October 2025 780 12,109.2949 9,445,250 Total 6-10 October 2025 3,680 45,635,270 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 30,966 410,324,130 Accumulated under the program 121,435 1,478,389,220 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 667,090 8,213,014,352 6 October 2025 3,758 12,574.3520 47,254,415 7 October 2025 3,508 12,669.5966 44,444,945 8 October 2025 3,508 12,559.1890 44,057,635 9 October 2025 3,758 12,227.0569 45,949,280 10 October 2025 3,876 12,116.0101 46,961,655 Total 6-10 October 2025 18,408 228,667,930 Bought from the Foundation* 2,409 12,422.2179 29,925,123 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 175,442 2,339,674,750 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 687,907 8,471,607,404

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 121,435 A shares and 787,738 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.74% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 13 October, 2025

