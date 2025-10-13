Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 to 10 October, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|117,755
|1,432,753,950
|6 October 2025
|750
|12,531.0000
|9,398,250
|7 October 2025
|700
|12,633.1714
|8,843,220
|8 October 2025
|700
|12,538.8714
|8,777,210
|9 October 2025
|750
|12,228.4533
|9,171,340
|10 October 2025
|780
|12,109.2949
|9,445,250
|Total 6-10 October 2025
|3,680
|45,635,270
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|30,966
|410,324,130
|Accumulated under the program
|121,435
|1,478,389,220
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|667,090
|8,213,014,352
|6 October 2025
|3,758
|12,574.3520
|47,254,415
|7 October 2025
|3,508
|12,669.5966
|44,444,945
|8 October 2025
|3,508
|12,559.1890
|44,057,635
|9 October 2025
|3,758
|12,227.0569
|45,949,280
|10 October 2025
|3,876
|12,116.0101
|46,961,655
|Total 6-10 October 2025
|18,408
|228,667,930
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,409
|12,422.2179
|29,925,123
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|175,442
|2,339,674,750
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|687,907
|8,471,607,404
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 121,435 A shares and 787,738 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.74% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 13 October, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
