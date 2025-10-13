OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Expands International Footprint, Installs Pakistan’s First Intelligent Wellhead System

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced that it has successfully supplied and installed the critical wellhead section of Pakistan’s first smart intelligent wellhead system for MOL Pakistan, a fully-owned subsidiary of MOL Group (OTC: MGYOY). This marks OMS’s entry into Pakistan’s opportunity-rich oil and gas sector, a significant milestone in the Company’s international expansion strategy.

OMS played a crucial role in the development and deployment of this cutting-edge smart wellhead system, providing and integrating key system components alongside equipment from several other major oilfield services companies. OMS’s team of experts manufactured the system’s tubing hanger and tubing head adapter at OMS’s Singapore facility, where representatives from MOL Pakistan witnessed the successful fit, form and function test. OMS also partnered closely with local teams during the installation process, ensuring efficient implementation and effective knowledge transfer.

Installation of OMS-Manufactured Wellhead Components

OMS’s smart intelligent wellhead system integrates real-time monitoring, automation, and remote-control technologies, optimizing well performance, enhancing safety, and improving operational efficiency. It is expected to significantly boost MOL Pakistan’s production efficiency, providing substantial benefits to the sector and contributing to Pakistan’s energy sustainability.

“The successful deployment of this intelligent wellhead system in Pakistan represents an important step forward in OMS’s global growth strategy,” said Mr. How Meng Hock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMS. “With local production currently meeting less than a quarter of Pakistan’s oil demand, the country presents tremendous potential for technological collaboration and energy advancement. This installation is only the beginning of OMS’s long-term commitment to Pakistan. Through innovation and partnerships with key operators and local service providers, OMS aims to enhance Pakistan’s production efficiency, strengthen local energy security, and support the sustainable growth of Pakistan’s energy sector.”

In line with its commitment to localizing operations, OMS has recently joined a study by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (LSE: OGDC), Pakistan’s largest oil and gas company, and Lahore University of Management Sciences, a premier Pakistani research university, to support their joint localization initiative. This program aims to indigenize oilfield technologies and develop local expertise, fostering the growth of a skilled workforce in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector.

In addition, OMS has formalized a service agreement with Drillnetics Energy, a renowned local provider specializing in machining, threading, repairing and remanufacturing. This partnership represents the Company’s first step in establishing a sustainable and localized supply chain, further strengthening Pakistan’s oil and gas infrastructure and ensuring long-term sustainability.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted single-source supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@omsos.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: omsos@thepiacentegroup.com