Planet 13 Opens its Newest Florida Dispensary in DeLand just off the Busy I-4 Corridor Between Orlando and Daytona

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Florida dispensary in DeLand at 309 Woodland Blvd.

Located in the heart of DeLand’s charming downtown near Stetson University, the area is known for its historic brick-lined streets, vibrant local shops, and strong sense of community. Planet 13 DeLand will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, 365 days a year.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence along the bustling I-4 corridor in DeLand while serving the nearby communities of Deltona and Orange City with Planet 13’s award-winning products,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “This location is downtown in a popular shopping area with high visibility and accessibility. We look forward to bringing our best-in-class cannabis products and unmatched customer service to residents in DeLand and the surrounding area.”

Grand opening celebrations are planned on November 15, 2025, with exciting perks, exclusive swag and local vendors highlighting the event.

Visit Planet 13 DeLand today and experience why Planet 13 is a leader in cannabis innovation. Order now at https://planet13.com/dispensary-deland-fl/ for fast, convenient pickup.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com.

