Forterra Unveils Next-Generation Integrated Mission Modules for Strengthened Autonomous and Connected Operations

Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C., Oct. 13, 2025 — Forterra, the leader in autonomous mission systems today announced it has expanded its mission-ready autonomy solutions suite with four integrated modules, AutoDrive®, TerraLink, OASIS and Vektor. These modules are designed to transform logistics, mobility and interoperability to offer warfighters best-in-class autonomous systems solutions.



When it comes to fighting adversaries in the battlefield, precision, agility, speed and communications are all critical elements of maintaining a tactical advantage. Modern warfare runs on data, and today’s warfighters are facing more of it than any human can process fast enough to stay ahead. Each mission module within Forterra’s autonomy solutions suite can be independently integrated across a range of platforms, strengthening existing technologies. When used together, the four modules deliver a unified system that enhances situational awareness, reducing cognitive load and thereby helping Soldiers stay ahead of the fight.



AutoDrive®

AutoDrive® is an advanced autonomous driving system that enables reliable, real-time vehicle autonomy across complex, dynamic environments from battlefield operations to civilian logistics hubs. Originally designed for defense, this system-agnostic autonomy stack can be used in logistics and infrastructure applications as well, turning complex operations into coordinated, self-directed movement. It ingests and computes large amounts of data by combining advanced navigation and sensor technologies; this allows integrated vehicles to read the terrain and make decisions in real time.



TerraLink™

TerraLink is Forterra’s modular autonomous vehicle management platform, delivering robust command-and-control capabilities for seamless interoperability across diverse operational environments. It enables users and connected devices to work from the same live data picture, and it keeps critical information flowing in, even where conditions are unpredictable or bandwidth is limited.



Vektor™

Autonomy cannot exist without communications, and Vektor provides a secure, integrated communications network. Designed to integrate nearly any tactical waveform, Vektor is the secure communications hub for tactical units. It was developed to deliver high-bandwidth data flow and cross-waveform tranmissions in GPS-denied settings to ensure situational awareness when it matters most.



OASIS™

With its open interface system, OASIS standardizes hardware and software integration to allow sensors, effectors and payloads to be added and reconfigured as needed. This level of adaptability gives Forterra partners and customers the power to rapidly deploy new capabilities to maximize mission readiness.



Built with interoperability in mind, each module can be seamlessly integrated into any platform or system. Together, they create a scalable autonomy suite that allows Forterra’s customers to tailor their solutions.



“We developed these modules to operate as a cohesive autonomy system,” said Forterra CTO Joseph Putney. “Each of these modules strengthens a critical layer of the autonomy stack. Together, our customers get an end-to-end capability that can execute in real time so warfighters can focus on the mission and not the machinery.”



