Forterra Closes $238 Million Series C, Cementing Leadership in Autonomy and Interoperable Systems

Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, the company redefining autonomy and mission system interoperability for defense and logistics, today announced it closed a $238 million Series C in equity and debt. The round was led by Moore Strategic Ventures, joined by new investors including Salesforce Ventures, Franklin Templeton, Balyasny Asset Management, 645 Ventures, Hanwha Asset Management, 9Yards Capital and NightDragon, alongside participation from existing investors XYZ Venture Capital, Hedosophia and Enlightenment Capital. Doubling down on their investment into Forterra, Crescent Cove provided both equity and debt, showing continued support since Forterra’s Series A in 2021.





Forterra’s mission is to set the operating standard for autonomy in the most complex, high-stakes environments. Its systems are built to automate vehicles and transform operations for entire fleets and missions, intelligently, flexibly and without compromise.





“Autonomous systems are an operational imperative,” said Josh Araujo, CEO of Forterra. “This funding propels Forterra’s mission to be the connective tissue of modern operations. Our interoperable mission modules and autonomous stack are already enabling a new generation of platforms to move, sense and act without limits.”





"Forterra has successfully delivered both the hardware and operating system needed for the future of autonomous ground operations," said Robert Keith, Partner at Salesforce Ventures. "They are among the few leading defense technology companies that have secured contracts with impactful programs of record. We’re excited to support this exceptional team on their growth journey."





“Forterra’s momentum—spanning contracts, partnerships and new capabilities—shows they can field interoperable autonomy at scale,” said James Cross, managing director at Franklin Templeton. “We’re thrilled to partner with Forterra as they build a category-defining company.”





The funding will support Forterra’s continued innovation in communications, command and control systems, and enhance production capacity for edge computing platforms serving defense and emerging mission domains.





This latest investment comes on the heels of a string of contract wins for Forterra, including the first ground autonomy production contract with the DoD for ROGUE Fires with the Marine Corps, a $114 million Prime contract to deploy autonomous breaching systems for the Army, Phase II for the Army’s GEARS program and a $4.8 million contract for the Army’s UxS Program. Forterra also recently announced the expansion of its product suite and the acquisition of mobile mesh network company goTenna, in addition to announcing a series of partnerships, including Volvo Defense, BAE Systems, CHAOS Industries and RTX’s Raytheon.





These milestones are part of a broader movement with defense customers demanding systems that are intelligent, interoperable, and capable of working across complex missions and command structures in all domains. To learn more about the role Forterra plays in the future of autonomous mission systems for defense, go to forterra.com.





About Forterra

Forterra delivers autonomous mission systems for defense. From self-driving land systems to coordinated swarms of robotic systems, Forterra builds scalable, robust, mission-critical hardware and software platforms that empower its customers to deploy autonomy as a force multiplier, extending reach, survivability and effectiveness across the battlespace and industrial applications. Forterra is headquartered in Clarksburg, Md., with offices in Arlington, Va., Winter Park, Fl., Ketchum, Id. and Palo Alto, Ca. To learn more, go to forterra.com.

