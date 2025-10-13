Mobilicom Launches Secured AutonomyTM: Industry’s First Comprehensive Cybersecurity Framework for Autonomous Drones and Robotics

Expands Mobilicom’s addressable markets with growing portfolio of partnered solutions that integrate the Company’s cybersecurity software into partners’ next-generation AI-driven hardware and software solutions to deliver safe and secure autonomous systems

Recent regulatory mandates transform cybersecurity from optional to mandatory

Strengthens Mobilicom’s industry leadership in mission-critical next-generation, defense-grade solutions designed to deliver continuous, embedded protection in contested environments

Mobilicom to brief key defense industry and military decision makers on Secured Autonomy Framework at the Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) 2025 Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C.

Palo Alto, California, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced the launch of its Secured AutonomyTM Framework, which to the Company’s knowledge is, the industry’s first comprehensive cybersecurity platform for autonomous systems. The framework leverages Mobilicom’s OS3 (Operational, Security, Safety & Standards) and ICE (Immunity Cybersecurity Encryption) software suites to deliver protection through three critical security domains: Secured Autonomous Platforms for onboard protection, Secured Fleets for coordinated protection, and Secured Communications for link protection including electronic warfare defense.





The Secured Autonomy Framework addresses a critical security gap as autonomous systems expand into defense and critical infrastructure. Recent regulatory mandates - including NDAA Section 848, FAA Remote ID, and the EU Cyber Resilience Act - transform cybersecurity from optional to mandatory. The framework provides systematic evaluation criteria for unmanned aerial systems (UAS), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and robotic platforms operating as individual systems or coordinated fleets, positioning Mobilicom as the authoritative voice in autonomous cybersecurity.

“The launch of our Secured Autonomy Framework is a pivotal milestone for Mobilicom, giving us a first-mover advantage in delivering a fully integrated cybersecurity stack to address the critical security needs of the rapidly growing autonomous drones and robotics market,” said Oren Elkayam, CEO of Mobilicom. “As autonomy becomes pervasive in defense and industrial domains, cybersecurity must not be an afterthought. We believe our Secured Autonomy Framework sets a new benchmark by providing the foundation for defense-grade resilience in mission-critical autonomous systems.”

“We believe this move marks Mobilicom’s next phase of growth, driving deeper engagements with Tier-1 primes, defense integrators, and OEMs through our framework strategy. Integrating our OS3 and ICE cybersecurity software across the autonomous systems hardware and software landscape has the potential to lead to further accelerating software-driven margins and annual recurring revenues for Mobilicom,” Elkayam added.

Mobilicom recently debuted an industry-first Secured Autonomous Mission Computer, the SA Compute PRO-AT, in collaboration with Aitech’s NVIDIA-based AI mission computers. The partnership demonstrates Mobilicom’s approach to rapidly expanding adoption of its Secured Autonomy Framework by expanding its partnership ecosystem.

Delivering High-Level Briefing at AUSA 2025: Secured Autonomy Thought Leadership

Mobilicom will launch its Secured Autonomy Framework at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C. on October 14, 2025. During a detailed briefing session, Mobilicom and key defense industry and military decision makers will explore how a unified cybersecurity understanding can speed industry adoption and improve protection across the autonomy ecosystem. Attendees will see demonstrations of mission computing platforms integrating AI and continuous protection and receive early-release copies of Mobilicom’s new cybersecurity book, Secured Autonomy: A Cybersecurity Primer for Drones and Robotics. To Mobilicom’s knowledge, the book is the first dedicated guide to protecting uncrewed systems, distilling lessons from 15+ years of Mobilicom securing thousands of platforms across sixteen countries. It gives design and operations teams the knowledge and checklists to evaluate systems, close vulnerabilities, and deploy with confidence. An early-release print edition will be distributed at AUSA, and ebook reservations are available at https://mobilicom.com/securing-autonomy-book/.

"When engineers, operators, and regulators share a common framework for evaluating cybersecurity, the entire industry moves faster," Elkayam stated. "The Secured Autonomy Framework gives teams the structure to build securely, the validation to deploy confidently, and the pathways to meet standards efficiently. That's how we speed adoption and strengthen protection."

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

