Blaqclouds Partners with ApeGames to Revolutionize Crypto Payments During ApeFest Vegas 2025

ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: BCDS), and a pioneer in blockchain-based fintech solutions, is proud to announce its platinum sponsorship and strategic partnership with Bored Trading Co. for the upcoming ApeGames event at ApeFest Vegas, taking place October 23–25, 2025.

Through this partnership, Blaqclouds will power real-time ApeCoin and ApeChain transactions using its flagship payment technology, ZEUSxPay. This integration will enable seamless, in-real-life (IRL) crypto payments for tickets, merchandise, creator commerce, and participating vendors at the Ape Hotel and Creator Hub. To purchase tickets, please visit https://luma.com/apefest?k=c or www.apetickets.io

“The partnership with Jason and the Bored Trading Co. team delivers real-world DeFi utility to the Ape ecosystem, giving APE holders the ability to spend their tokens on-site like never before,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of Blaqclouds, Inc. Nevada “Bored Trading Co. has been a leader in Web3 IP innovation, and our combined vision will greatly expand APE adoption at the consumer level.”

Jason Lu, Founder of ApeGames and Bored Trading Co., added: “Blaqclouds’ ZEUSxPay integration elevated our ApeGames experience by delivering fast, frictionless payments for tickets, merch, and more. We initially deployed the ZEUSxPay Shopify DeFi plugin for its simplicity and real-time APE spendability. That evolved into a full-scale sponsorship and long-term partnership and the development of www.ApeTickets.io — and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next.”

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io

About Bored Trading Co. and ApeGames

Bored Trading Co. (BTC) was launched to support the growing network of over 400 Made by Apes (MBA) businesses, empowering holders to commercialize their intellectual property. BTC builds infrastructure that connects small brands, IP holders, and Web3 projects to real-world consumer experiences.

ApeGames is a high-energy event series combining team competition, obstacle challenges, and community bonding — all powered by ApeCoin and Blaqclouds technology.

Learn more at:

https://boredtradingco.com

https://boredip.com

