Blaqclouds Unveils State-of-the-Art Podcast Studio in Colorado to Spotlight High-Utility Companies and Real-World Crypto Projects

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure and development company, today announced the official launch of its new state-of-the-art podcast studio in Colorado. Designed for meaningful dialogue, the Blaqclouds Podcast Studio will host in-depth conversations with emerging companies and high-utility crypto projects, providing a professional forum where corporate leaders can connect directly with potential investors, engage their existing shareholders, reach active wallet holders, and showcase the real-world value behind their products and technologies.





Built to deliver broadcast-quality video and audio production, the Blaqclouds Podcast Studio features an advanced equipment stack engineered for professional-grade content creation. The studio includes:

• Three 5K cameras

• Three 4K cameras

• Eight Shure MV7x XLR Microphones and stands

• One MSI Crosshair laptop 18 HX AI with Nvidia 5080, 1tb HD and 64g RAM

• 8-channel professional video mixer

• 12-channel studio quality audio mixer

• 12-channel headphone amplifier & monitoring system

• Two Lume Cube Studio Panel Lighting Kit

• Two Skytex Softbox Lighting Kit

• Furman power conditioning

• Two APC backup power systems

• 60" round podcast hosting table with seating for up to 5 guest

• 75" Samsung screen for visual integration

• 45" Samsung secondary monitor

• Dedicated guest lounge for pre-show and prep

With this investment, Blaqclouds is establishing a premier interview platform designed to highlight private and public companies with real operations and existing revenue, as well as crypto and blockchain projects demonstrating genuine utility and measurable use cases.

“Denver has rapidly become one of the premier hubs for blockchain and crypto innovation in the United States. With flagship events like ETHDenver—one of the largest and most successful crypto gatherings in the world—the city has built an ecosystem where developers, founders, and visionary builders come together to push the industry forward. Launching a state-of-the-art podcast studio here in Colorado allows Blaqclouds to be at the center of that momentum. Our mission is not only to spotlight credible, high-impact projects, but to show them firsthand how integrating Blaqclouds technology can accelerate their growth, strengthen real-world utility, and elevate their Web3 adoption. This studio represents our commitment to empowering companies with the tools and visibility they need to scale.” Stated Shannon Hill, CEO, Blaqclouds, Inc.

A Platform for Credible Innovation

Unlike influencer-style podcasts that amplify hype-driven or speculative ventures, the Blaqclouds Podcast Studio is committed to featuring only legitimate companies and verified crypto projects that contribute meaningful value to their industries.

Blaqclouds’ mission is to create a trusted media channel where founders, CEOs, product leaders, and innovators can openly discuss:

• Business fundamentals

• Product-market fit

• Revenue traction

• Technology infrastructure

• Real-world utility

• Adoption metrics

• Growth strategies

The Blaqclouds Podcast is designed to elevate credible companies, strengthen educational content across Web2 and Web3 sectors, and give investors, partners, and professionals a reliable source of high-quality insights.

How to Request an Interview

Companies and crypto projects that wish to be considered for a feature on the Blaqclouds Podcast may submit details through the official request portal:

https://www.thealley.io/podcastrequest

There is absolutely no fee charged for companies or projects to appear on the Blaqclouds Podcast. Selection is based solely on merit, operational legitimacy, and proven utility.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io For official Blaqclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/blaqclouds-inc/discussion

