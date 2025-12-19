BLAQclouds Launches ApolloCASH on December 20, Introducing Zero-Knowledge, Single-Use Liquidity for Real-Time Cross Border Remittance

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a Web3 infrastructure and fintech innovation company, today announced that ApolloCASH will transition from testing to full retail launch on December 20, 2025. ApolloCASH is a zero-knowledge, single-use liquidity settlement protocol designed to enable secure, always-on cross-border remittances—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Built for speed, security, and efficiency, ApolloCASH provides a modern way to send money—whether across town or across the globe - recognizing the critical importance of fast, secure, and dependable access to funds—anytime, anywhere.





Autonomous Protocol for One-Time Liquidity & Ledger Operations using CASH Rails

“ApolloCASH is built to modernize cross-border settlement with a security-first approach,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds. “Zero-knowledge proof-based onboarding and offboarding enables strong verification while preserving privacy, and integrating payment rails like PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, Cash App, Revolut, Wise, Alipay, Remitly, and UPI makes global transfers accessible to everyone—without compromising performance. The result is a faster, more efficient, and more secure way to move value across borders, 24/7/365.”

Abstract

ApolloCASH is a zero-knowledge, single-use liquidity settlement protocol designed to enable real-world crypto spendability using familiar fiat payment rails. By combining zk-based payment verification, single-transaction liquidity pools (LPs), and atomic settlement logic, ApolloCASH removes traditional liquidity fragmentation, counterparty risk, and custodial exposure. The protocol enables instant, trust-minimized value transfer while preserving privacy, compliance, and developer extensibility.

ApolloCASH is developed as a core financial primitive within the BLAQclouds ecosystem and is designed to power peer-to-peer payments, merchant invoicing, platform payouts, and cross-border settlements.





1. Problem Statement

Traditional crypto payments suffer from several structural limitations:

• Shared liquidity pools introduce slippage and execution risk • Custodial intermediaries delay settlement and increase counterparty exposure • On-chain payments lack seamless integration with fiat rails • Privacy and compliance are often treated as opposing forces • Merchants and users face high friction when converting crypto to real-world utility

ApolloCASH addresses these issues by eliminating shared pools, using transaction-scoped liquidity, and cryptographically verifying fiat payments without exposing sensitive user data.

2. Core Design Principles

ApolloCASH is built on five foundational principles:

Single-Use Liquidity – Every transaction creates its own isolated liquidity pool Atomic Settlement – Proof, minting, LP creation, and transfer occur in one flow Privacy by Design – Powered by ApolloID, zkTLS and zkEmail validate payments without revealing data Non-Custodial Architecture – Funds are never held by intermediaries Developer-First Modularity – Components can be reused across products



3. System Architecture Overview

ApolloCASH operates as a layered protocol:

3(a) Off-Chain Layer

• Fiat payment initiation (PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Wise, Revolut) • zkEmail / zkTLS payment proof generation • Proof submission to verification engine

3(b)Verification Layer

• ApolloID • Cryptographic validation of fiat payment • Amount, sender, timestamp, and uniqueness verification • Replay-attack prevention

3(c) On-Chain Settlement Layer

• APUSD minting • Single-use LP creation • Fee routing • LP ownership transfer • Redemption and burn

4. Transaction Model (Gross Amount Flow)

Scenario Overview

User A (Sender) wants to send $100 to User B (Receiver)

Platform fee: $5

Total gross transaction: $105





Step-by-Step Transaction Flow

4(a). Gross Amount Calculation

Net amount to receiver: $100

Platform fee: $5

Total charged to User A: $105





This is a gross transaction model—the sender always pays the full amount upfront.

4(b). Fiat Payment Initiation

User A initiates a $105 fiat payment using a supported payment rail (e.g., PayPal).

The payment is processed and verified via zkEmail / zkTLS proof.

4(c). Single-Use LP Creation (APUSD)

Upon successful payment verification: The protocol mints 105 APUSD A single-use liquidity pool (LP) is created specifically for this transaction. The LP is non-reusable and transaction-scoped.



4(d). Fee Separation

$5 APUSD is immediately routed to the developer / protocol fee wallet.

$100 APUSD remains locked inside the single-use LP for the receiver.

4(e). Delivery to Receiver

User A sends User B: The LP contract address A unique redemption code (or cryptographic proof / signature)







This data represents the right to redeem the LP.

4(f). Redemption by Receiver

User B submits: The LP contract address The unique redemption code

Upon validation: The LP releases $100 APUSD to User B’s wallet The LP is burned or permanently closed



Key Design Characteristics

Single-use LP per transaction

No shared liquidity pools

Atomic settlement

Gross-amount clarity (fees paid upfront)

Sender does not custody receiver funds

LP self-destructs after redemption

Developer Notes

Fee routing should occur before LP handoff

Redemption codes should be: One-time use Time-bound (optional) Cryptographically signed

LP contracts should be: Non-upgradeable Non-transferable Locked to a single redeemer







5. Single-Use Liquidity Pools

Each LP: • Exists for one transaction only • Cannot be reused or refilled • Has a single authorized redeemer • Self-destructs after redemption

Benefits: • No liquidity fragmentation • No slippage • No LP provider dependency • No MEV exposure

6. Fee Model

ApolloCASH uses an explicit gross-amount fee model:

• Fees are paid upfront by sender • Fees are separated at LP creation • Protocol, developer, or partner wallets receive fees automatically

Fee logic is programmable and supports: • Flat fees • Percentage fees • Tiered or NFT-based discounts





7. Privacy & Compliance

ApolloCASH uses zero-knowledge proofs to balance privacy and regulatory needs:

• No storage of raw payment data • No exposure of sender banking credentials • Verifiable audit trail without personal data

Optional integrations: • Facial recognition (Incognito KYC) • Wallet-level identity verification • Jurisdictional rule enforcement

8. Use Cases

• P2P payments • Merchant invoicing • Payroll and contractor payouts • Cross-border remittances • Marketplace escrow • NFT-gated payments • Subscription billing

9. Platform Integrations

ApolloCASH is not only designed to be a stand alone application but to also integrate across:

• Apollo Wallet • ZEUSxPay V3 • ShopWithCrypto • WIX • WordPress • Shopify • Custom web applications

Future platform support includes: • Amazon • eBay • Etsy

10. Security

• Replay-proof verification • Time-bound redemption codes • Non-upgradeable LP contracts • Deterministic contract generation • Rate-limiting and abuse detection – CLEAR Biometric Approvals

11. Developer Extensibility

ApolloCASH exposes modular components:

• Proof verification modules • LP factory contracts • Fee routers • Redemption logic

Developers can build: • Custom front-ends • Vertical-specific payment flows • White-label implementations

12. Roadmap

Phase 1 – Core protocol, APUSD, single-use LPs

Phase 2 – ZEUSxPay V3 integration, invoicing, P2P

Phase 3 – Marketplace integrations, NFT gating

Phase 4 – Enterprise settlement, cross-chain expansion

Conclusion

ApolloCASH introduces a new financial primitive that bridges fiat and crypto without compromising privacy, security, or usability. By replacing shared liquidity with transaction-scoped LPs and verifying fiat payments cryptographically, ApolloCASH enables real-world spendability at internet scale.

The protocol is designed not as a single product, but as an extensible settlement layer powering the next generation of compliant, non-custodial digital commerce.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io



