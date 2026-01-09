BLAQclouds, Inc. Announces Assignment of Corporate CUSIP Identifier for BLAQclouds Property Group, Inc.

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robesonia, Pa., January 9, 2026 — BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a Web3 infrastructure, fintech company, today announced that CUSIP Global Services has assigned the Corporate CUSIP Identifier 09341B 104 to BLAQclouds Property Group, Inc., the Company’s recently announced real-world asset (RWA) technology real estate spinout.





The assignment of a Corporate CUSIP represents a key administrative and structural milestone in the planned separation of BLAQclouds Property Group as a standalone public company focused exclusively on the acquisition, ownership, and management of income-producing, brick-and-mortar commercial real estate across select U.S. markets. BLAQclouds Property Group was formed as part of BLAQclouds’ broader strategy to unlock shareholder value by separating non-core assets into focused operating companies while preserving the Company’s proprietary technology leadership at the parent level.

Strategic Alignment with the Four Pillars Philosophy

The successful issuance of the Corporate CUSIP directly supports BLAQclouds’ newly adopted Four Pillars Philosophy, which guides the Company’s long-term growth and capital allocation strategy:

Focused Business Units — Separating distinct lines of business into purpose-built entities with clear mandates and transparent valuation profiles. Real-World Asset Integration — Expanding exposure to tangible, income-producing assets while applying blockchain infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency, transparency, and reporting. Scalable Technology Leadership — Retaining exclusive blockchain, payments, identity, and settlement architecture at the BLAQclouds parent level to support multiple verticals. Shareholder-First Capital Strategy — Creating structures that allow shareholders to directly participate in value creation across multiple specialized platforms.

Following the completion of the spinout, BLAQclouds, Inc. will retain a 60% ownership interest in BLAQclouds Property Group, Inc., maintaining majority control while enabling the property group to operate as a focused, real estate-centric public company.

In addition, BLAQclouds will serve as the Chief Technical and Blockchain Architect for BLAQclouds Property Group, providing ongoing technology, payments, identity, and reporting infrastructure to support the operation and management of its commercial real estate portfolio.

“The assignment of a Corporate CUSIP for BLAQclouds Property Group is a foundational step in executing our Four Pillars Philosophy,” said Shannon Hill, Chief Executive Officer of BLAQclouds, Inc. “By retaining a 60% ownership stake in the property group, we ensure long-term alignment between our shareholders, our technology platform, and our real-world asset strategy. This milestone formally establishes BLAQclouds Property Group as its own identifiable public entity while allowing BLAQclouds to continue focusing on what we do best — building scalable blockchain and fintech infrastructure that bridges digital innovation with tangible, income-producing assets.”

Next Steps in the Spinout Process

With the Corporate CUSIP now assigned, the Company expects to continue advancing the remaining steps required to complete the spinout, including coordination with its transfer agent, regulatory filings, and final distribution mechanics, in accordance with applicable OTC Markets and FINRA processes.

Additional updates regarding timing and shareholder distribution details will be communicated as milestones are achieved.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.:



BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



