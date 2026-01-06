BLAQclouds, Inc. Provides Update on BLAQclouds Property Group Spinout and Shareholder Verification Procedures

ROBESONIA, Pa., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) (“BLAQclouds” or the “Company”) today provided an important update regarding the previously announced spinout of BLAQclouds Property Group and related shareholder procedures.





The Company confirms that the ex-date for bona fide shareholders of record of OTC: BCDS is January 5, 2026, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Shareholders holding BCDS shares as of this ex-date will be eligible to participate in the BLAQclouds Property Group spinout.

As part of its shareholder outreach and reconciliation process, BLAQclouds has requested the most recent NOBO (Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners) list from Broadridge. The Company was informed today that the next available NOBO list run will occur on January 7, 2026, at 4:00 PM Mountain Time.

To ensure that shareholders who purchased or held OTC: BCDS shares through the January 5, 2026 ex-date are not disadvantaged by this timing, the Company has implemented a supplemental shareholder verification process.

Shareholder Verification and Trading Continuity

In order to assist shareholders who acquired or held OTC: BCDS shares up to and through the January 5, 2026 ex-date, BLAQclouds has created a dedicated shareholder verification landing page. Shareholders may upload verification of their BCDS holdings as of January 6, 2026, allowing them to continue trading their OTC: BCDS positions without concern about missing participation in the spinout.

The Company and its transfer agent will accept these submissions as valid confirmation of the shareholder’s OTC: BCDS holdings as of the ex-date.

OTC: BCDS Shareholder Verification Form: https://www.incognitokyc.io/bpgi

Spinout Procedures and Key Timing Information

The Company further confirms the following procedures related to the BLAQclouds Property Group spinout:

Spinout Timing: Estimated 1–4 weeks, subject to FINRA processing schedules. Transfer Agent: Dominion Stock Transfer. Spinout Share Issuance: Like-kind distribution. Shareholders holding restricted BCDS shares will receive restricted spinout shares; shareholders holding freely tradable BCDS shares will receive freely tradable spinout shares. BCDS shares held in the customers brokerage account will receive freely tradable of BLAQclouds Property Group upon spinout approval by OTC Markets and FINRA. CUSIP and Ticker: The transfer agent will apply for a new CUSIP and ticker symbol for BLAQclouds Property Group. Regulatory Filings: A Form 10 and Form 15c2-11 are expected to be filed during the week of January 12, 2026.



“We want to sincerely thank our shareholders for their continued support and active participation in the BLAQclouds Property Group spinout”, stated Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, Inc. “This transaction reflects our broader strategy of spinning out non-core assets while retaining exclusive ownership of our proprietary technology and blockchain development capabilities. That focus is central to our Four Pillars philosophy, which emphasizes governance, execution power, settlement truth, and real-world utility. By unlocking value through strategic spinouts while maintaining our core technological foundation, we believe we are positioning BLAQclouds for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.”

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion.



