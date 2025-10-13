Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0121 - RIKV 26 0415

Series RIKV 26 0121RIKV 26 0415
Settlement Date 10/15/202510/15/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 17,84020,387
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.970/7.61296.300/7.600
Total Number of Bids Received 1623
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 19,94030,387
Total Number of Successful Bids 1418
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1418
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.970/7.61296.300/7.600
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.025/7.40196.394/7.400
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.970/7.61296.300/7.600
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.986/7.55096.331/7.534
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.025/7.40196.394/7.400
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.921/7.79996.277/7.649
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.983/7.56296.316/7.566
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.121.49

