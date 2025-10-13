|Series
|RIKV 26 0121
|RIKV 26 0415
|Settlement Date
|10/15/2025
|10/15/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|17,840
|20,387
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.970
|/
|7.612
|96.300
|/
|7.600
|Total Number of Bids Received
|16
|23
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|19,940
|30,387
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|18
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|18
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.970
|/
|7.612
|96.300
|/
|7.600
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.025
|/
|7.401
|96.394
|/
|7.400
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.970
|/
|7.612
|96.300
|/
|7.600
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.986
|/
|7.550
|96.331
|/
|7.534
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.025
|/
|7.401
|96.394
|/
|7.400
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.921
|/
|7.799
|96.277
|/
|7.649
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.983
|/
|7.562
|96.316
|/
|7.566
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.12
|1.49
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0121 - RIKV 26 0415
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
