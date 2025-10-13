Global Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2030: Industry Giants Like John Deere, AGCO, and CNH Industrial Drive Intense Competition with Innovative Products and Extensive Distribution Networks

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Equipment Market Outlook to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Agricultural Equipment Market, valued at USD 120 billion, is experiencing robust growth driven by technological advancements, heightened food production demand, and efficient farming practices. There is notable adoption of precision agriculture and automation, which significantly enhance productivity while reducing labor costs.

The market's future appears promising with rising technological advancements and sustainable practices. Precision agriculture and automation adoption are expected to soar, complemented by the rise of e-commerce platforms facilitating market penetration. Industry giants like John Deere, AGCO Corporation, and CNH Industrial drive intense competition with innovative products and extensive distribution networks, shaping the market's evolving dynamics through technological advancements and regulatory changes.

The United States, Germany, and Japan dominate the market due to their strong agricultural sectors, cutting-edge innovations, and substantial investments in R&D. These countries benefit from strong manufacturer presence and an efficient supply chain, reinforcing their influence on the global stage.

In 2024, the U.S. launched regulations to encourage sustainable farming, offering incentives for eco-friendly equipment adoption and allocating funds for sustainable farming R&D. These initiatives aim to cut agriculture's environmental impact while boosting productivity.

Industry Analysis:

Growth Drivers: The need for enhanced productivity due to a projected global population reach of 9.7 billion by 2050 demands a 70% food production increase, driving the adoption of advanced equipment. Agri-tech investments, expected to surpass $11 billion in 2024, push for innovations like precision farming and IoT integration to boost yields and optimize resources.

Government Initiatives: Policies promoting agricultural mechanization, such as the USDA's $2.14 billion in payments in 2024, aim to lower labor costs and boost efficiency, encouraging the adoption of modern equipment.

Market Challenges:

High Initial Investment Costs: Significant upfront costs hinder advanced equipment adoption for small-scale farmers, limiting productivity.

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: Volatility in steel and aluminum prices impacts production expenses and competitive equipment pricing, challenging manufacturers' profitability.

Market Opportunities:

Precision Agriculture Adoption: The increasing use of precision agriculture technology, evident from a rise in sales and support for data analysis tools, boosts resource optimization and yield improvement, contributing environmental advantages.

Sustainable Farming Practices: Investment in sustainable agricultural technologies is predicted to exceed $6.1 billion, opening doors for manufacturers to develop equipment suited to eco-friendly practices, such as electric machinery, aligning with evolving market demands.

Companies Featured

John Deere

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial

Mahindra & Mahindra

Kubota Corporation

Trimble Ag Technology

CLAAS Group

Yanmar Agricultural Equipment

AG Leader Technology

Valtra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lteuh8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.