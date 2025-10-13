Trump’s Tariff Threats Send Markets Reeling: Business Model Built to Withstand Global Volatility

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As markets swung sharply in reaction to renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China, Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) reaffirmed that its diversified business model is designed to remain resilient amid global disruptions such as tariffs, supply chain instability, or government gridlock.



Last week, former President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, alongside new export controls on “any and all critical software” beginning November 1. The announcement erased an estimated $2 trillion in market value in a single day before partially rebounding after Trump’s follow-up post assuring investors, “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine!”



China’s Ministry of Commerce responded sharply, stating it “will resolutely take corresponding measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.” The escalation once again highlighted how dependent many industries remain on international trade — and how vulnerable global supply chains can be to shifting political winds.



TRWD: Focused on Real Venues, Real Revenue, Real Strategy



While tariff headlines dominate global markets, Tradewinds Universal (TRWD) continues executing a business plan centered on real, revenue producing assets with expansion potential that extends beyond borders. The company’s model is built on consumer driven, cash positive businesses that perform across economic cycles. Venues and brands that generate tangible results, not speculative hype.



At the core of that strategy is TRWD’s Adult Hospitality Division, led by Peppermint Hippo, one of the fastest growing names in upscale adult nightlife.



The partnership between Tradewinds Universal and Peppermint Hippo is being executed through a staged rollout, initially via the acquisition of Peppermint Hippo clubs along with the potential to add additional venues currently controlled by Peppermint Hippo and its affiliates. Each acquisition expands the company’s footprint while adding proven, revenue-generating operations to its portfolio. With 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly operating under the Peppermint Hippo brand, the company is redefining a multibillion dollar sector that has remained fragmented for decades while preparing to bring its proven model into new markets.



This scalable structure allows TRWD to participate in the broader $36–$39 billion U.S. bar and nightclub market, while capturing unique margin advantages within the $10+ billion gentlemen’s club niche, an underserved segment with high cash flow potential and limited institutional participation.



Recently, TRWD appointed Alan Chang, founder of Peppermint Hippo, as a Director, marking a significant step toward integrating his operational leadership into the company’s long-term roadmap. Chang’s disciplined, acquisition-based approach has already turned underperforming venues into modern, high-end “Mini-Vegas” experiences that generate recurring revenue and brand equity.



Together, TRWD and Peppermint Hippo are spearheading the consolidation of a historically fragmented industry, building a foundation of tangible, cash-producing assets that strengthens the company’s path towards its goal of becoming a conglomerate of over 100 clubs.



“The opportunity for investors is clear,” said John Stock, company spokesperson. “This is a multi-billion-dollar industry that has remained largely overlooked by institutional investors. TRWD is professionalizing and scaling a proven, profitable business model, bringing Wall Street structure to an industry ready for transformation.”



With revenue streams driven by entertainment demand rather than trade or manufacturing, TRWD’s operations remain largely insulated from geopolitical risk while being strategically positioned for expansion. The company believes this structure offers investors an uncommon balance of growth potential and defensive stability, even as global markets fluctuate.



Economic Context: Shutdowns, Tariffs, and Market Anxiety



The tariff announcement comes as the U.S. government shutdown enters another week, delaying economic data and straining investor confidence. Analysts warn that extended political and trade disruptions could weigh on broader market sentiment heading into the holiday season.



Despite this uncertain backdrop, TRWD reported no operational disruptions and continues to advance its strategic goals and corporate development milestones. The company believes its focus on recession-resistant, experience-based venues provides a competitive advantage during periods of economic volatility.

Relevant Links

Watch this video about our mission: https://youtu.be/3vc61DNMgso



About Peppermint Hippo



Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising brands in adult nightlife. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021—the only gentlemen’s club on the Strip—cemented its reputation as an industry leader. Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas operate 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through lavish design, elite entertainment, and upscale hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.



About Tradewinds Universal



Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into adult hospitality with Peppermint Hippo, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value. The Company’s acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings across multiple sectors.



Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, competitive conditions, regulatory requirements, and general economic and market dynamics. Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

John Stock

Investor Relations

Tradewinds Universal

(619) 483-1008

IR@tradewindsuniversal.com

Sources

1. Bloomberg – China Tells U.S. to Back Off on Threats, Warns of Retaliation

2. CNBC – China Says “We Are Not Afraid of a Trade War with the U.S.”

3. Truth Social – “Don’t Worry About China, It Will All Be Fine”

4. Bloomberg – U.S. Stock Futures Advanced as Investors React to Trump’s Remarks

