Novidea Appoints Matt Foster as Executive Chairman

Based outside of Chicago, Ill., Foster brings more than 30 years of experience leading and scaling global technology organizations. He has an extensive track record in the insurance industry and deep expertise in strategic M&A, international operations, enterprise SaaS, and organizational transformation. His leadership spans public companies, private equity-backed growth businesses and technology-driven service organizations.

“Novidea is at an exciting stage in its growth journey, expanding globally and delivering the modern technology that brokers, agents, MGAs, MGUs, and carriers need to compete and thrive,” said Foster. “I’m honored to join as Executive Chairman and to support the team as we accelerate innovation, expand our global footprint, and deliver lasting value and success for our customers and partners worldwide.”

Foster most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Duck Creek Technologies, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the business and guiding it through a successful IPO. During his tenure, he oversaw global operations across sales, marketing, professional services, product management, engineering, human resources, and SaaS operations. He currently serves as a board member of Azentio and Athenium, two technology companies operating in the insurance space.

Prior to Duck Creek, he served as Partner and Chief Technology Officer at Accenture Software, where he led the acquisition and successful integration of Duck Creek. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University.

“Matt’s strategic vision, operational expertise, and industry insight make him an exceptional addition to Novidea’s leadership team,” said Roi Agababa, CEO of Novidea. “His experience driving growth and transformation at scale will be invaluable as Novidea continues its journey toward becoming a global leader in insurance technology.”

