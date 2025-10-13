Compliance & Risks Launches AI Sustainability Platform

CORK, Ireland, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compliance & Risks , the global leader in product compliance intelligence, announces Sustainability , an AI-powered, human-verified compliance management solution designed for companies facing an increasingly complex, fragmented and fast-evolving environmental, social and governance (ESG) landscape. Available now as a free 30-day trial , Sustainability is the first compliance management solution using AI to identify regulations that apply to each company and translate them into actionable obligations.

In related news, Compliance & Risks announces the launch of the Compliance & Risks Corporate Sustainability Scholarship, a $5,000 award supporting undergraduate students in the United States who aspire to lead in corporate sustainability and ESG strategy. Applications open October 15, 2025, with funds disbursed ahead of the Fall 2026 academic term. More info here .

Compliance: Emerging Threat or Business Opportunity?

Corporate sustainability has become a moving target for companies worldwide. Overlapping directives, shifting rules, political polarization, and ESG backlash have created uncertainty, while supply chains are scrutinized for environmental and human rights impacts.

“Failing to keep up with ESG compliance and sustainability management is more than just a disclosure risk, it directly threatens financial performance and brand reputation,” said Joe Skulski, CEO of Compliance & Risks. “Non-compliance can mean fines, litigation, higher capital costs, and costly supply chain disruptions, while weak oversight erodes investor trust, drives divestment, and alienates consumers and employees. In today’s environment, companies that treat ESG as a checklist remain reactive and exposed, while those that embed it into strategy and governance strengthen resilience, growth, and long-term enterprise value.”

AI-Powered Compliance: Moving From Reactive to Predictive

Traditional compliance and sustainability systems were built for a different era and struggle to keep up with today’s fast-changing ESG regulations. They offer shallow coverage, rely on narrow frameworks, and leave teams siloed and disconnected, while jurisdictional blind spots create error-prone manual workarounds. Legacy tools also struggle to adapt to constant rule changes, are costly and complex, and often fall short at core tasks such as identifying relevant regulations, interpreting their impact, and keeping pace with global change, leaving organizations exposed in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Unlike generic AI tools and LLMs, Compliance & Risks’ Sustainability solution delivers defensible, audit-ready outputs backed by over 20 years of regulatory data and human analysis verified by 40+ in-house regulatory experts. By embedding AI at its core, the platform enables continuous regulation matching, personalized obligation extraction, and proactive monitoring, helping companies move from reactive compliance to anticipating changes, reducing risk and costs, and turning regulatory complexity into a strategic advantage.

Following are the key features and benefits of Compliance & Risks Sustainability solution:

Smart Matching: AI-driven precision identifies which regulations apply to a company across regions and sectors, filtering out noise and ensuring focus on the right rules.



AI-driven precision identifies which regulations apply to a company across regions and sectors, filtering out noise and ensuring focus on the right rules. Regulatory Landscape Overview: Dynamic dashboards show in-force, approved, and proposed regulations, highlighting compliance timelines and geographic hot spots.



Dynamic dashboards show in-force, approved, and proposed regulations, highlighting compliance timelines and geographic hot spots. Action Advisor: Converts complex regulatory language into actionable, personalized compliance tasks and deadlines, turning months of research into an actionable plan in 60-seconds.



Converts complex regulatory language into actionable, personalized compliance tasks and deadlines, turning months of research into an actionable plan in 60-seconds. Proactive Alerts: Expert-vetted, real-time updates on relevant sustainability regulations and news, tailored to your company’s profile.



Expert-vetted, real-time updates on relevant sustainability regulations and news, tailored to your company’s profile. Collaborative Compliance Workspace: Centralizes compliance across teams, enabling sharing, commenting, and alignment across sustainability, legal, risk, and product functions.



Centralizes compliance across teams, enabling sharing, commenting, and alignment across sustainability, legal, risk, and product functions. Regulation Summaries That Matter: Highlights key obligations, applicability, and impact areas, saving hours of reading legal text.



Highlights key obligations, applicability, and impact areas, saving hours of reading legal text. Natural Language Search: Locate regulations using everyday terms without legalese, making it easy to uncover ESG laws and standards.



Locate regulations using everyday terms without legalese, making it easy to uncover ESG laws and standards. Manual Relevance Controls: Adjust or confirm AI-determined relevance based on internal policy or expert judgment for defensible compliance decisions.



Adjust or confirm AI-determined relevance based on internal policy or expert judgment for defensible compliance decisions. Fastest, Easiest Onboarding in the Industry: Self-configuring setup delivers personalized insights from the first session, no implementation lag.



Together, these capabilities give sustainability leaders clarity, speed, and confidence, helping enterprises cut through ESG complexity, reduce risk, and turn regulatory challenges into a competitive advantage.

“AI will be the defining force reshaping sustainability compliance,” said Skulski. “Today, compliance is often reactive, siloed, and complex, but AI will make it predictive, verifiable, and strategic. It will move companies from catch-and-correct to sense-and-prevent, replace annual reporting with real-time verification, and turn compliance from a defensive burden into a growth driver. In this future, compliance officers will become strategic advisors, embedding sustainability into the very design of business, while AI enforces, accelerates, and authenticates performance, making ESG a true source of competitive advantage.”

Debuting the Compliance & Risks Sustainability Solution

Compliance & Risks will be debuting its Sustainability solution at two global events this week: Sustainable Brands ‘25 (SB25), a leading global event for sustainability and innovation leaders, in San Diego October 13 - 16; and ICPHSO 2025 International Symposium, a leading product safety conference, in London October 14 - 15.

About Compliance & Risks

Compliance & Risks empowers global enterprises to unlock market access and confidently navigate regulatory complexity. With a 20-year legacy in regulatory intelligence, we help beloved global brands manage product and corporate sustainability obligations, transforming compliance into a force multiplier for enterprise growth. More information at www.complianceandrisks.com .

