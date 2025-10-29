Compliance & Risks Names Rahul Sachdev its New CEO

CORK, Ireland, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compliance & Risks (C&R), the global leader in product compliance intelligence, announces the appointment of Rahul Sachdev to CEO.

Sachdev has joined C&R at a time of rapid change in the compliance market. Global organizations are facing an unprecedented surge in overlapping and divergent regulations, particularly across ESG, AI governance, cybersecurity and manufacturing, making regulatory compliance more complex than ever. As governments expand disclosure mandates and stakeholders demand greater accountability, organizations must now prove compliance dynamically to maintain trust and competitiveness. Manual tracking of these requirements has become unsustainable, exposing companies to fines, lost market access and reputational risk.

C&R is uniquely positioned to support companies through this process. Its intelligence-led approach combines an expert-curated regulatory database with an AI-powered, human-verified platform that continuously monitors and interprets global regulatory changes, helping businesses transform compliance from a reactive cost center into a proactive source of resilience, revenue growth and competitive strength. Through real-time, expert-reviewed alerts, dashboards and analysis, C&R enables organizations to anticipate change, act with confidence and translate complex legal requirements into clear, actionable steps.

Sachdev takes over the CEO role with the experience to help C&R advance its AI strategy and continue its growth. He is a proven leader with a track record of building and scaling AI-driven enterprise software businesses. He recently served as the SVP of Product at 6sense, where he helped lead its transformation to a multi-product company with ARR growth over $200M. Previously he was the co-founder and CEO of Fortella (acquired by 6sense), an innovative AI-driven application for B2B marketers to drive pipeline predictability. Earlier, Sachdev was the CEO of Get Satisfaction, a pioneer in the customer community platform market with over 70,000 active communities, and the head of content sharing and workplace products at LinkedIn.

“As AI reshapes the market, our vision is to be a trusted partner to our customers at the intersection of product compliance and corporate sustainability,” said Sachdev. “We are at the forefront of a movement that is reframing compliance from a reactive function into a strategic driver of growth and innovation, helping organizations move faster, enter new markets and build trust with customers and regulators. By combining decades of human-validated regulatory intelligence with AI-native workflows, we enable companies to pinpoint critical regulations, generate tailored guidance, anticipate emerging requirements with confidence and create new revenue opportunities. I am proud to lead the C&R team and look forward to strengthening our already formidable market position.”

In his role, Sachdev will focus on amplifying customer success and accelerating innovation and growth. His priorities include scaling the company’s AI-driven capabilities to enhance accuracy, speed and predictive insight for regulatory intelligence; strengthening global alignment and execution; and ensuring customer value with every engagement. At the same time, Sachdev is committed to empowering teams, nurturing a supportive, purpose-driven culture and positioning C&R for accelerated growth through sharper execution, smarter use of data, stronger customer relationships and a burgeoning partner ecosystem.

“It has been an incredible privilege leading Compliance & Risks and working alongside a talented and dedicated team,” said outgoing CEO Joe Skulski. “I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved, building a company that helps global organizations navigate regulatory complexity with purpose, integrity and innovation. I’m delighted to welcome Rahul as our new CEO. His deep experience in AI-driven enterprise software and his passion for empowering teams make him the right leader to take C&R into its next phase of innovation and growth.”

Compliance & Risks empowers global enterprises to unlock market access and confidently navigate regulatory complexity. With a 20-year legacy in regulatory intelligence, we help beloved global brands manage product and corporate sustainability obligations, transforming compliance into a force multiplier for enterprise growth. More information at www.complianceandrisks.com .

