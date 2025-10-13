Gabelli and Columbia Business School to Host 7th Annual Healthcare Symposium

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Asset Management will host the 7th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at Convene 237 Park on Friday, November 14th, 2025. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topics include the future of multi-cancer screening, empowering beneficiaries through consumerism, developments for aging in place, and vaccine access and development.
Agenda
|8:45
|Opening Remarks
Kevin Dreyer (CBS ’05), Co-CIO Value at Gabelli Asset Management
|8:50
|The Future of Multi-Cancer Screening
|Moderator Carri Chan – PhD, Professor at Columbia Business School
Quest Diagnostics – Asia Chang, VP & General Manager, Oncology
Exact Sciences – David Harding, SVP of Pipeline Product Management
Guardant Health – Noam Krantz (CBS ’01), SVP
GRAIL – Alexis Tosti, VP, Strategy & Corporate Development
|9:40
|Break
|9:50
|Empowering Beneficiaries Through Consumerism
|Moderator Daniel Barasa, PM at Gabelli Asset Management
HealthEquity – Brad Bennion, EVP Strategy / Corporate Development
WEX – Chris Byrd, SVP, Health and Benefits
Aetna – Jill Dailey, VP, Head of Commercial Product
Oscar Health – Jesse Horowitz, Chief Product Officer
|10:40
|Coffee Break
|10:55
|Developments for Aging in Place
|Moderator Rebecca Stern, PhD, SVP at Gabelli Asset Management
InnovAge – Ben Adams (CBS ’94), CFO
SCAN – Joe Kimura, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer
Signify Health – Marcus Lanznar, President
DispatchHealth – Pippa Shulman, DO, MPH, Chief Medical Officer
|11:45
|Break
|11:55
|Vaccine Access and Development
|Moderator Elena Meng (CBS ’24), Analyst at Gabelli Asset Management
Merck – Michelle Kehily (CBS ’06), US Leader; Pediatric & Pipeline Vaccines
Columbia Mailman School of Public Health – Stephen S. Morse, PhD,
AbbVie – Michael Paas (CBS ’99), VP, Head of Value & Access
Columbia Irving Medical Center – Magdalena E. Sobieszczyk, MD, MPH
|12:45
|Closing Remarks
Convene 237 Park
237 Park Avenue
New York City
Friday, November 14th
Registration link: CLICK HERE
Contact
General Inquiries
Katherine Durkin
Private Wealth Management
P: 914-921-7751
E : kdurkin@gabelli.com
Miles McQuillen
Private Wealth Management
P: 914-921-5112
E : mmcquillen@gabelli.com
