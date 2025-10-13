Blink Charging UK Selected by Bradford Council to Support Expansion of Public EV Charging Infrastructure

Bowie, MD, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Blink Charging UK Ltd., has been selected by Bradford Council to deliver 104 EV charging ports as part of the first phase of the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) program across the district.

Financed in part by £282,000 in government funding secured by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) through the LEVI program, the initiative will see up to 1,000 new EV chargers installed at more than 230 sites throughout Bradford over the next two years. The rollout will prioritize locations where access to charging is currently limited, including on-street and off-street chargers and ensure improved provision for drivers with accessibility needs. The chargers will be installed, owned, and operated by Blink, and managed through the Blink Charging app.

Bradford’s EV charging expansion is part of a wider West Yorkshire initiative to develop the region’s charging network and support the transition to cleaner transport. By widening access to reliable, affordable charging close to home, work and leisure destinations, the Council aims to accelerate EV adoption while improving air quality and delivering a more sustainable transport system for its residents.

“Bradford is making impactful changes by helping to make it easier for people to charge their EVs close to home, work, and on the road,” said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Europe for Blink Charging. “Blink is proud to be working with the Council to be part of this significant investment in the city’s future. Expanding Bradford’s charging network will give drivers the confidence to make the switch to EVs, helping to accelerate the adoption of electric transport.”



“Bradford Council is committed to ensuring residents and visitors have access to affordable, reliable charging options,” said Councillor Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Healthy People and Places. “This first phase of the LEVI program will provide new charge points across the district with no financial impact on the Council’s budget, as the scheme is fully funded through national grants. Expanding this network will help meet growing demand and make EV ownership a more practical choice for people across the district.”

The LEVI fund was introduced to help drive the expansion of EV charging networks throughout the UK by supporting local authorities in installing public charging stations. By bridging the gap between national net-zero goals and practical EV adoption, LEVI is designed to make sustainable transport more accessible and convenient for communities across the country. The Bradford deployment builds on the LEVI fund’s mission to ensure that drivers without off-street parking are never far from a charging point.



“It’s fantastic to have Blink on board as we make it easier for people to switch to electric vehicles,” said Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire. “These new charge points closer to home will bring huge benefits to people without off-street parking and contribute to improving air quality in our communities. Investing in safe, reliable and easy-to-use chargers is vital in helping us build a greener, better-connected West Yorkshire that works for everyone.”

