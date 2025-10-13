Pattern Computer Strengthens Global IP Portfolio for AI-Discovered Cancer Therapy PCI020302

Patents and allowances extend exclusivity for investigational Triple-Negative Breast Cancer therapy to 2040

Underscores strength of proprietary PatternDE™ discovery platform

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”), the global leader in pattern discovery, today announced a significant expansion of its international intellectual property (IP) portfolio for its investigational oncology candidate PCI020302. Following the earlier grants of Indian and Chinese patents covering PCI020302’s composition and method of use, notices of allowance have been issued in Mexico, Europe, and the United States.

These developments further strengthen global patent protection for PCI020302—Pattern’s novel combination therapy in development for Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)—with potential market exclusivity extending through 2040. Together, these milestones underscore Pattern’s commitment to advancing transformative treatments for patients with aggressive and underserved cancers worldwide.

TNBC is an aggressive and difficult-to-treat subtype of breast cancer that lacks targeted treatment options and disproportionately affects younger and underserved populations. The discovery of synergistic drug combinations, such as PCI020302, represents a meaningful advancement in the field—offering the potential for more effective, targeted interventions where few currently exist.

Pattern is a machine learning company pioneering a fundamentally new approach to drug discovery through its proprietary PatternDE™ (PDE) artificial intelligence (AI) platform. Unlike conventional machine learning or neural network methods, the PDE employs breakthrough proprietary pattern discovery algorithms to reveal previously hidden relationships in complex, high-dimensional data. The platform is domain-agnostic, explainable, and capable of generating transparent, biologically validated insights across industries—from biotech and clinical diagnostics to enterprise AI applications.

This foundational technology uniquely positions Pattern to deliver transparent, rapid, and biologically validated models—not only generating hypotheses in silico but also translating them into experimentally confirmed discoveries. In contrast to typical AI-based drug discovery approaches, Pattern’s platform is designed for broader impact, capable of solving some of the most complex data challenges across industries.

“The international expansion of patent protection for PCI020302 marks an important step forward for Pattern’s oncology program and validates the global significance of our discoveries,” said Mark Anderson, Pattern Chair and CEO. “These patent grants and allowances further secure our position as we advance PCI020302 toward clinical development and eventual commercialization. More broadly, they highlight the power of our PDE platform to identify novel, high-impact therapeutic opportunities across the biomedical landscape.”

Anderson continued, “Pattern’s mission extends beyond any single therapeutic—it’s about transforming the way we uncover truth in data. By enabling transparent, explainable, and experimentally validated discoveries, we are setting a new standard for trust and performance in both AI and scientific innovation.”

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very high-dimensional data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, energy services, finance, market trading and more.

