Pattern CEO Mark R. Anderson to Deliver Keynote Speech at Hamburg-based AI.SUMMIT 2025

The AI.SUMMIT 2025 (Celebrating AI Innovation) is where bold ideas meet real-world impact, spotlighting Applied AI and the people driving meaningful transformation through artificial intelligence. The conference brings together global pioneers who are transforming AI technology into practical solutions across industries – from predictive maintenance in factories to intelligent automation in finance, and scalable AI enterprise tools.

The AI.SUMMIT 2025 will take place Tuesday October 21, 2025, at the EMPORIO Hamburg, Germany.

Mr. Anderson’s keynote, “The Future of AI,” is scheduled for 16:50 CEST.

Mr. Anderson’s keynote will provide a new “functional timeline” as a lens for understanding AI today and in the future, while exploring his recent publications and podcasts on the theme of “Language Models: Mirror or Window?” – and discounting claims of AGI (artificial general intelligence) by probing the difference between memory and intelligence.

Mr. Anderson commented, “There is a fundamental question that is not being considered as the industry advances: Is memory intelligence? Today, the tech world is torn between those who think such a thing as advanced general intelligence (AGI) even exists and those who think it's a massive con job; between those enchanted with deepfakes and parlor tricks and those who see zero chance of the AI industry showing a real return on investment. In other words: between those who think we're looking out a magnificent new window onto the AI-driven future and those who believe we are entranced with seeing nothing more than humanity in a fancy new, chat-enabled mirror. It turns out that which one is true matters.”

He added, “Pattern seeks to advance the scope of human knowledge as it uncovers solutions to some of the greatest problems facing society today. By discovering previously unavailable patterns in data, the Company is setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in both machine learning (“ML”) and explainable AI (“XAI). Pattern is a machine learning company pioneering a fundamentally new approach to ML through its proprietary PatternDE™ (PDE) AI platform. Unlike conventional ML or neural network methods, the PDE employs breakthrough proprietary pattern discovery algorithms to reveal previously hidden relationships in complex, high-dimensional data. The platform is domain-agnostic, explainable, and capable of generating transparent, biologically validated insights across industries—from biotech and clinical diagnostics to enterprise AI applications.”

Mr. Anderson concluded, “At Pattern, we transform the way correlations and causations are uncovered without bias, through pattern discovery. By enabling transparent, explainable, and experimentally validated discoveries, we are setting a new standard for trust and performance in both AI and scientific innovation. Our proprietary PDE constitutes a new approach to the scientific method, where hypotheses, historically the product of human intuition, are directly derived from data. By finding more patterns in data – and more about them – outcomes are not only free of hypothesis-bias, but now achieve true explainability. This is radically different, better, and perhaps also complementary, to language model outcomes. This new mathematics also is hallucination-free – something not available via LLMs – and therefore also provides accountability, including real time confidence and risk metrics. In short, the PDE provides a new paradigm for science itself - putting data before hypotheses – and providing what industry leaders have been searching for in trust and transparency.”

About AI.SUMMIT 2025

AI.SUMMIT 2025 – “Celebrating AI Innovation“ takes place on October 21st, 2025, at the EMPORIO in Hamburg, Germany, bringing together 450 participants across four dedicated stages for a one-day conference on Artificial Intelligence. This is where global pioneers who are transforming AI technology into practical solutions across industries come together – from predictive maintenance in factories to intelligent automation in finance, and scalable AI enterprise tools.

AI.SUMMIT 2025 is where bold ideas meet real-world impact, spotlighting Applied AI and the people driving meaningful transformation through artificial intelligence. The event features three core topic tracks – Enterprise AI, Industrial AI, and AI Tools & Platforms – showcased across the Mainstage, Deep Dive Stage, AI.ACADEMY Stage, and Startup Masterclass Stage, plus an exclusive C-Level Track for senior executives.

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very high-dimensional data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, energy services, finance, market trading and more. See www.patterncomputer.com.

