Landis+Gyr Taps SEALSQ for Enhanced Smart Grid Network Security in North America

SEALSQ PKI solution being implemented for electric and gas smart grid devices



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), today announced that they are expanding their relationship with the addition of SEALSQ’s cyber security solution in Landis+Gyr’s North American manufacturing facilities.



Landis+Gyr is implementing the SEALSQ IneS Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solution to add digital certificates for electric and gas metering devices during the manufacturing process. The process is similar to previous collaborations with SEALSQ for Asian and European projects, including recently announced PKI deployments to secure 30 million utility meters for TEPCO in Japan, and strengthens an established partnership where SEALSQ provides VaultIC secure microcontrollers to over one million gas meters annually in the UK. These solutions ensure compliance with cyber security requirements, while streamlining Landis+Gyr’s industry leading end-to-end security for grid edge devices.

As edge sensors and meters begin interacting with more edge devices, such as inverters and EV chargers, security must keep pace with threat risks. Landis+Gyr’s portfolio of intelligent grid edge devices provides a variety of secure communication network options, each utilizing end-to-end data encryption at every point of interaction with networks and devices.

SEALSQ’s IneS PKI solution is designed for agility, supporting offline, distributed, and as-a-Service models to meet diverse operational needs. In offline environments, it enables secure provisioning and credential management for IoT devices and critical infrastructure without constant connectivity. For distributed use cases, it scales horizontally with decentralized certificate issuance and lifecycle management, ideal for global smart ecosystems. As a cloud-native service, it offers scalability, automation, and API-driven integration, reducing overhead while aligning with evolving regulatory demands. This tri-model flexibility ensures robust security and compliance across varied deployment scenarios.

“Landis+Gyr has a long history of prioritizing cyber security for the grid. By expanding our relationship with SEALSQ at our North American manufacturing facilities, we are positioned to continue evolving our security strategy to meet the needs of our utility customers well into the future,” said Todd Wiedman, Chief Security Officer at Landis+Gyr.

“We are delighted to reinforce our partnership with Landis+Gyr with this new agreement for North America and are committed and well prepared to help them meet the most stringent cybersecurity standards on every market they address,” said Gweltas Radenac, IoT Business Line Director for SEALSQ. “Looking ahead, SEALSQ is also pioneering the digital security industry with its next-generation quantum-resistant chips and PKI services, and we are confident our post-quantum roadmap will be a strong asset in supporting long-term industry leaders like Landis+Gyr to navigate the future post-quantum transition.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

