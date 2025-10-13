ECGI to Generate Recurring Revenue Through a Multi-Million-Dollar, Five-Year Contract

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) today announced it has entered into a multi-million-dollar, five-year contract to provide facility services at a commercial property in Los Angeles. The long-term agreement marks a key milestone in ECGI's evolution from restructuring to recurring revenue generation, establishing a stable income stream that strengthens the company's balance sheet and supports the company's next phase of scalable, technology-integrated growth.

This agreement marks the first in a series of initiatives ECGI plans to unveil this quarter, reflecting the company's continued momentum toward sustainable growth, enhanced financial strength, and technology-focused expansion.

Under the agreement, ECGI will oversee property operations including maintenance, repairs, and inspection services over a five-year term. This recurring revenue structure provides predictable monthly cash flow and aligns with the company's strategy to build sustainable value across its diversified portfolio.

"This agreement establishes the foundation for ECGI's next phase of growth," said Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings, Inc. "Over the past year, we focused on strengthening our financial position. Now, we're turning that progress into dependable recurring revenue that supports disciplined expansion and long-term shareholder value as we continue advancing broader institutional and technology-driven initiatives."

The company views the agreement as a critical step toward operational self-sufficiency and a demonstration of its ability to execute on multi-year contracts with institutional-grade partners. ECGI expects to continue expanding its service operations and explore additional opportunities that enhance recurring cash flow and position the company for scalable, technology-enabled growth.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments and partnerships include AuraChat.ai , an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy , a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm , an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery , a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

