Humanitarian Nonprofit Human Appeal USA to Host National Comedy Tour

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanitarian aid nonprofit, Human Appeal USA, is kicking off their national comedy takeover tour featuring famous comedians to raise money in support of Human Appeal’s emergency appeals to deliver life-saving food, clean water and medical care to families in crisis around the World.

The family friendly comedy takeover tour will make stops in major metro cities, bringing festive cheer for a good cause during the holiday season. Shows will be taking place in Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Long Island, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Orange County (CA), Phoenix, Princeton, NJ, Raleigh, San Jose, San Diego, Seattle, Tampa, Washington (DC). The full list of locations and dates can be found below.

Among this year’s star-studded line-up are Said Durrah, Yasmin Elhady, Moses The Comic, and Tez Ilyas. Said is a Palestinian from Gaza, Syrian from Damascus, and American from Detroit. He blends cultures through comedy. Since 2010, Said has performed at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Laugh Factory, Broadway, and Jerusalem’s El-Hakawati, all while raising millions of dollars for global aid. Yasmin Elhady is a stand-up comedian, attorney, and public speaker. With a background in law and storytelling, she brings humor to topics like family, relationships, and cultural identity. She has performed on national stages and media platforms across the country. Moses the Comic is a Philadelphia-based comedian who blends observational humor with reflections on faith and community. With over a decade of experience, he has performed across the U.S. and internationally, appearing at comedy festivals and global events. Lastly, Tez is a British Pakistani stand-up comedian best known for his role in the hit comedy series Man Like Mobeen on Netflix. He has also fronted the satirical program The Tez O’Clock Show. Tez has a reputation for sharp, thought-provoking comedy that combines social commentary with hilarious storytelling

Tickets are now available at the link here. Early bird tickets are available at just $15 for a limited time only.

“We’re excited to bring back Human Appeal’s nation-wide annual Comedy Takeover Tour in the United States, which follows our tour in Canada as well as the event’s success in the UK for the last 10 years, making this the biggest international comedy tour of its kind,” said Zaheer Khan, Director of Global Fundraising at Human Appeal. “Our aim is to create events that spread joy and bring communities together, while also shining a light on the critical support needed by millions around the world caught in crisis. We’re proud to use laughter and entertainment to inspire compassion and rally vital aid for those facing their most difficult moments.”

The dates, times and locations of the 2025 US Comedy Takeover Tour can be found below:

Thursday, October 30 - Seattle, WA: Meydenbauer Center

Friday, October 31 - San Jose, CA: Santa Clara Marriott

Saturday, November 1 - Orange County, CA: JW Marriott

Sunday, November 2 - San Diego, CA: Hilton San Diego Mission Valley

Thursday, November 6 - Phoenix, AR: Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort

Friday, November 7 - Dallas, TX: Eisemann Center

Saturday, November 8 - Houston, TX: The Woodlands Waterway Marriott

Sunday, November 9 - New Orleans, LA: DoubleTree Kenner

Wednesday, November 12 - Atlanta, GA: Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center

Thursday, November 13 - Miami, FL: Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale at Cypress Creek

Friday, November 14 - Tampa, FL: Hilton Tampa Downtown

Saturday, November 15 - Washington, DC: Westin Tysons Corner

Sunday, November 16 - Raleigh, NC: Sheraton Imperial

Thursday, November 20 - Boston, MA: DoubleTree Cambridge

Friday, November 21 - Long Island, NY: Long Island Marriott Uniondale

Saturday, November 22 – Princeton, NJ: Crowne Plaza Princeton

Sunday, November 23 - Brooklyn, NY: 100 Sutton Event Space

Wednesday, November 26 - Minneapolis, MN: Embassy Suites

Friday, November 28 – Dearborn, MI: DoubleTree Dearborn/Detroit

Saturday, November 29 - Columbus, OH: Southern Theatre

Sunday, November 30 - Chicago, IL: Marriott Naperville



About Human Appeal USA

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity’s fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives. For more information please visit: humanappealUSA.org, or contact: press@humanappealusa.org

Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.

Tax ID # 87-2410117. Your donations are tax deductible.

Human Appeal Inc. 26050 Acero, Suite 415, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA.

Tel: 877 225 2251