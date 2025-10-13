Humanitarian Nonprofit Human Appeal USA to Host National Comedy Tour

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanitarian aid nonprofit, Human Appeal USA, is kicking off their national comedy takeover tour featuring famous comedians to raise money in support of Human Appeal’s emergency appeals to deliver life-saving food, clean water and medical care to families in crisis around the World.
The family friendly comedy takeover tour will make stops in major metro cities, bringing festive cheer for a good cause during the holiday season. Shows will be taking place in Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Long Island, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Orange County (CA), Phoenix, Princeton, NJ, Raleigh, San Jose, San Diego, Seattle, Tampa, Washington (DC). The full list of locations and dates can be found below.
Among this year’s star-studded line-up are Said Durrah, Yasmin Elhady, Moses The Comic, and Tez Ilyas. Said is a Palestinian from Gaza, Syrian from Damascus, and American from Detroit. He blends cultures through comedy. Since 2010, Said has performed at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Laugh Factory, Broadway, and Jerusalem’s El-Hakawati, all while raising millions of dollars for global aid. Yasmin Elhady is a stand-up comedian, attorney, and public speaker. With a background in law and storytelling, she brings humor to topics like family, relationships, and cultural identity. She has performed on national stages and media platforms across the country. Moses the Comic is a Philadelphia-based comedian who blends observational humor with reflections on faith and community. With over a decade of experience, he has performed across the U.S. and internationally, appearing at comedy festivals and global events. Lastly, Tez is a British Pakistani stand-up comedian best known for his role in the hit comedy series Man Like Mobeen on Netflix. He has also fronted the satirical program The Tez O’Clock Show. Tez has a reputation for sharp, thought-provoking comedy that combines social commentary with hilarious storytelling
Tickets are now available at the link here. Early bird tickets are available at just $15 for a limited time only.
“We’re excited to bring back Human Appeal’s nation-wide annual Comedy Takeover Tour in the United States, which follows our tour in Canada as well as the event’s success in the UK for the last 10 years, making this the biggest international comedy tour of its kind,” said Zaheer Khan, Director of Global Fundraising at Human Appeal. “Our aim is to create events that spread joy and bring communities together, while also shining a light on the critical support needed by millions around the world caught in crisis. We’re proud to use laughter and entertainment to inspire compassion and rally vital aid for those facing their most difficult moments.”
The dates, times and locations of the 2025 US Comedy Takeover Tour can be found below:
- Thursday, October 30 - Seattle, WA: Meydenbauer Center
- Friday, October 31 - San Jose, CA: Santa Clara Marriott
- Saturday, November 1 - Orange County, CA: JW Marriott
- Sunday, November 2 - San Diego, CA: Hilton San Diego Mission Valley
- Thursday, November 6 - Phoenix, AR: Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort
- Friday, November 7 - Dallas, TX: Eisemann Center
- Saturday, November 8 - Houston, TX: The Woodlands Waterway Marriott
- Sunday, November 9 - New Orleans, LA: DoubleTree Kenner
- Wednesday, November 12 - Atlanta, GA: Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center
- Thursday, November 13 - Miami, FL: Sheraton Suites Fort Lauderdale at Cypress Creek
- Friday, November 14 - Tampa, FL: Hilton Tampa Downtown
- Saturday, November 15 - Washington, DC: Westin Tysons Corner
- Sunday, November 16 - Raleigh, NC: Sheraton Imperial
- Thursday, November 20 - Boston, MA: DoubleTree Cambridge
- Friday, November 21 - Long Island, NY: Long Island Marriott Uniondale
- Saturday, November 22 – Princeton, NJ: Crowne Plaza Princeton
- Sunday, November 23 - Brooklyn, NY: 100 Sutton Event Space
- Wednesday, November 26 - Minneapolis, MN: Embassy Suites
- Friday, November 28 – Dearborn, MI: DoubleTree Dearborn/Detroit
- Saturday, November 29 - Columbus, OH: Southern Theatre
- Sunday, November 30 - Chicago, IL: Marriott Naperville
About Human Appeal USA
Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity’s fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives. For more information please visit: humanappealUSA.org, or contact: press@humanappealusa.org
Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.
Tax ID # 87-2410117. Your donations are tax deductible.
Human Appeal Inc. 26050 Acero, Suite 415, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA.
Tel: 877 225 2251