NUMERATOR GLP-1 HUB REVEALS PURCHASE TRENDS FROM 30K CONSUMERS

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, announced the launch of its GLP-1 Trends Hub, a centralized view of consumer GLP-1 usage and interest alongside purchasing behavior and demographics, now available for Numerator clients. As GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy continue to reshape consumer behavior, the Numerator GLP-1 Trends Hub equips brands, retailers, and foodservice providers with critical insight into shifting purchasing dynamics, health-driven trade-offs, and emerging consumer cohorts.

The GLP-1 Trends Hub contains data on GLP-1 adoption, sentiments, and purchasing behavior dating back to April 2024. Static panelists are surveyed quarterly on their GLP-1 usage and sentiments and included in the hub if they have completed the five most recent quarterly surveys, providing year-over-year longitudinal insights. On average, around 30K static panelists meet this criteria every quarter. The data allows Numerator clients to dive deeper into category and demographic diagnostics to understand the impact of GLP-1s and make proactive business decisions as the landscape continues to evolve.

Early findings underscore the longitudinal impacts of GLP-1s on consumer behavior. According to quarterly data from July 2024 through July 2025, more than half (52%) of GLP-1 users reported a goal of losing at least 15 pounds, and these households reduced spending by 10% across 100+ categories in Grocery, QSR, and Tobacco sectors within six months of adoption. At the same time, weight-loss focused users increased their spending in health-related categories such as protein shakes (38%), bone health (23%), superfoods (58%), and digestive health (6%) relative to comparable non-user households.

Behavior shifts persist even when GLP-1 usage lapses. Grocery patterns are the first to normalize, while indulgent categories like candy and baked goods typically rebound within the first three to six months; however, continued prioritization of fresh produce and meats suggests a longer-term impact on health-driven consumption habits.

“The GLP-1 environment is continually evolving, with changes to policies, insurance coverage, and delivery mechanisms that expand access and reduce costs to consumers,” said Steve Kramer, VP of Product Innovation, Numerator. “It will be critical for brands, retailers, and foodservice providers to keep a consistent pulse on the shifting purchasing dynamics and health-driven trade-offs, as consumers adopt, lapse, and return to these medications.”

Numerator’s GLP-1 Trends Hub coverage includes:

State of GLP-1 Adoption : Tracks adoption trajectory and consumer sentiment across demographics, medications used, and related factors.

: Tracks adoption trajectory and consumer sentiment across demographics, medications used, and related factors. Demographic & Geographic Explorer : Examines GLP-1 user profiles and behaviors by age, region, and household attributes.

: Examines GLP-1 user profiles and behaviors by age, region, and household attributes. Retail & Aisle Exposure : Identifies where GLP-1 users shop and which categories are disproportionately affected to find opportunities and risks.

: Identifies where GLP-1 users shop and which categories are disproportionately affected to find opportunities and risks. Longitudinal Purchase Impacts: Measures how GLP-1 usage has influenced purchase behavior over time.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,400 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.