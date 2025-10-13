BitMEX Launches Uptober Carnival: Win from a $1,000,000 Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMEX , one of the safest crypto exchanges, announced today the launch of its Uptober Carnival , allowing traders to compete for their share of a 1,000,000 USDT prize pool, iPhone 17 Pros, and up to $100,000 worth of BMEX tokens.

The competition will run from 10 October 2025 at 12:00 AM (UTC) to 9 November 2025 at 11:59 PM (UTC). Users can participate in the competition anytime during the campaign period.

Rewards will be distributed across 3 categories: 50% Off BTC, ETH, and SOL : The first 2,000 new users to purchase $200 of cumulative spot volume of Bitcoin, Ether or Solana can enjoy 50% off their purchases of up to $100.

: The first 2,000 new users to purchase $200 of cumulative spot volume of Bitcoin, Ether or Solana can enjoy 50% off their purchases of up to $100. 500,000 USDT for Perpetual Contract Trading Volume : The first 1,000 users to trade perpetual contracts on BitMEX can win from a 500,000 USDT prize pool.

: The first 1,000 users to trade perpetual contracts on BitMEX can win from a 500,000 USDT prize pool. iPhone 17 Pro Lucky Draw: 88 traders will win iPhone 17 Pros, depending on their trading volumes.

To participate in the Uptober Carnival , new customers must be fully verified on BitMEX. Competition details and registration can be found here .

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com , and follow Telegram , Twitte r , Discord , and its online communities . For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c37a753c-07e8-4594-ab36-675ab7a59e2f