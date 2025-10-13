Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 to 10 October 2025.
|No. of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total previous announcement
|867,329
|14.36
|12,455,027.09
|6 October 2025
|20,000
|13.36
|267,162.00
|7 October 2025
|20,000
|13.52
|270,324.00
|8 October 2025
|20,000
|13.58
|271,600.00
|9 October 2025
|20,000
|12.42
|248,400.00
|10 October 2025
|20,000
|12.32
|246,400.00
|Total this period
|100,000
|13.04
|1,303,886.00
|Accumulated under the programme
|967,329
|14.22
|13,758,913.09
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 2,679,165 own shares corresponding to 1.82% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.
Attachments