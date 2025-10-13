Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 to 10 October 2025.

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 867,329 14.36 12,455,027.09 6 October 2025 20,000 13.36 267,162.00 7 October 2025 20,000 13.52 270,324.00 8 October 2025 20,000 13.58 271,600.00 9 October 2025 20,000 12.42 248,400.00 10 October 2025 20,000 12.32 246,400.00 Total this period 100,000 13.04 1,303,886.00 Accumulated under the programme 967,329 14.22 13,758,913.09

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 2,679,165 own shares corresponding to 1.82% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.

Attachments