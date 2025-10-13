Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 6 to 10 October 2025.

 No. of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Total previous announcement867,32914.3612,455,027.09
6 October 202520,00013.36267,162.00
7 October 202520,00013.52270,324.00
8 October 202520,00013.58271,600.00
9 October 202520,00012.42248,400.00
10 October 202520,00012.32246,400.00
Total this period100,00013.041,303,886.00
Accumulated under the programme967,32914.2213,758,913.09

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 2,679,165 own shares corresponding to 1.82% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.

