Albion Crown VCT PLC: Annual Financial Report

Albion Crown VCT PLC

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2025

LEI Code: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the "Company") – Annual results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2025. A summary of the information includes:

Ordinary shares

Decrease in total shareholder value of 0.28 pence per Ordinary share (-0.87% total loss on opening net asset value) (2024: increase of 0.68 pence per share).

Ordinary shares net asset value of £117.4 million, being 30.33 pence per Ordinary share (2024: £97.0 million and 32.20 pence per Ordinary share).

Dividends paid of 1.59 pence per Ordinary share in the year (2024: 1.61 pence per Ordinary share).

Dividend declared of 0.76 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 5 December 2025 to Ordinary shareholders on the register on 7 November 2025.

C shares*

Decrease in total shareholder value of 0.67 pence per C share (-1.60% total loss on the net asset value on merger).

C shares net asset value of £52.8 million, being 40.09 pence per C share.

Dividends paid of 1.08 pence per C share in the period.

Dividend declared of 1.00 pence per C share to be paid on 5 December 2025 to C shareholders on the register on 7 November 2025.

* The C shares period is from the date of merger on 19 December 2024 to 30 June 2025.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2025, including the Notice of Annual General Meeting, are attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.capital/CRWN30Jun2025

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further details about the Company please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.capital/vct-funds/CRWN.

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

13 October 2025

Attachment