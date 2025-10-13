New Study Confirms Stress-Reduction Benefits of Natural Remedies’ Ashwa.30

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study conducted by Clinical Research Australia reinforces the stress-reducing potential of Natural Remedies ’ Ashwa.30 , a next-generation ashwagandha extract. The results will be presented at SupplySide Global in Las Vegas and CPHI Global in Frankfurt, Germany, later this month.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial titled, “Efficacy and tolerability of Ashwa.30 in reducing stress: Findings from a recent third clinical study,” enrolled 60 healthy adults experiencing elevated stress. Participants received either 30 mg of Ashwa.30 daily or a matched placebo for 28 days.

Results showed a statistically significant reduction in perceived stress among those taking Ashwa.30. Participants in the Ashwa.30 group recorded a mean decrease of 8.54 stress subscore points on the Depression Anxiety Stress Scale and a 43.9% improvement from baseline. Cortisol response to induced stress also differed sharply between groups, rising only 18.93% in the Ashwa.30 group compared to an 86.17% increase in the placebo group. No significant side effects were reported.

“These findings strengthen the scientific foundation behind Ashwa.30’s adaptogenic benefits,” said Suresh Lakshmikanthan, Ph.D. , chief business officer at Natural Remedies. “At just 30 milligrams, Ashwa.30 demonstrates a meaningful impact on both psychological and physiological stress markers, which is noteworthy given that most ashwagandha studies use much higher doses.”

Ashwa.30 was developed using Natural Remedies’ proprietary Bioactive Optimization Technology (B.O.T), which integrates traditional herbal knowledge with modern biology and data analytics to isolate the most effective bioactive compounds. Previous clinical studies found that Ashwa.30 reduced salivary cortisol levels by nearly 40% in just seven days and improved endurance eightfold, as measured by VO₂ max testing. Pre-clinical findings suggest enhanced aerobic energy production and reduced fatigue due to lower lactic acid buildup.

“Our goal is to advance evidence-based herbal ingredients that deliver efficacy at low doses while maintaining sustainability and ethical sourcing standards,” said Lakshmikanthan. “We work directly with farmers through guaranteed buy-back programs to grow ashwagandha using sustainable practices.”





Natural Remedies will highlight the new data on Ashwa.30 at a breakfast briefing during SupplySide Global, at 9 a.m. on Oct. 30 in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center’s South Pacific Ballroom A, led by Deepak Mundkinajeddu, Ph.D. , head of research, development and quality. Sign-up is required and there is limited seating for this exclusive networking event. Natural Remedies will also exhibit at SupplySide Global on Oct. 27-30 (booth 6047) and CPHI Global on Oct. 28-30 (stand 12.1D109).





Natural Remedies Ashwa.30™ is Fair Trade certified under ECOCERT’s Fair for Life program , ensuring fair pricing, environmental care, and community support. Learn more at https://naturalremedieshumanhealth.com .

About Natural Remedies

With a history dating back to 1950, Natural Remedies is an internationally recognized botanical healthcare company focused on combining traditional herbal wisdom with modern science. The company develops clinically supported, high-quality botanical branded ingredients used in health and wellness products around the world. Its team of 45-plus scientists has published more than 230 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and contributed to global standards in herbal medicine. Natural Remedies is committed to safety, sustainability, and innovation across its entire supply chain and all ingredients are certified kosher and halal.

