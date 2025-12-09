Natural Remedies Advances GutGard Research With New Study on Appetite and Metabolic Pathways

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers enter the holiday season and prepare for a new year focused on health, Natural Remedies announced that its patented digestive health ingredient GutGard® has reached a new research milestone. The company confirmed the completion of a preclinical investigation in October 2025 and will initiate a new human clinical study in January 2026 examining GutGard’s impact on GLP-1 support, with results expected in June.

GutGard is a flavonoid-rich, deglycyrrhizinated extract of Glycyrrhiza glabra (licorice root), standardized to support digestive function. It has been evaluated in six human clinical trials for functional dyspepsia and related upper GI symptoms, including indigestion, occasional heartburn, abdominal discomfort and bloating. The extract is designed for long-term use and contains >10% flavonoids including 3.5% Glabridin and importantly <0.5% glycyrrhizin, reducing the risk of blood pressure–related side effects associated with traditional licorice.

The upcoming clinical study follows preclinical findings that link GutGard to the GLP-1 support activity through a gut-mediated pathway. Preclinical data indicates that GutGard may help manage excessing craving of food, manage satiety, support beneficial bacteria including Akkermansia, to promote the production of butyrate, an important signal in GLP-1 secretion. These areas of interest have emerged as companies develop products aimed at appetite regulation and metabolic support.

“As we close out the year, digestive health remains a priority for individuals navigating holiday stress and dietary changes,” said Suresh Lakshmikanthan, Ph.D. , chief business officer at Natural Remedies. “GutGard’s existing six clinical studies provides a validated foundation on daily digestive health, and our new study is designed to expand our understanding into the GLP-1 support mechanisms, which has become central to discussions around metabolic wellness.”





Natural Remedies reports that GutGard’s six human trials and five completed preclinical studies collectively demonstrate support for upper GI comfort, healthy stomach environment, and normal inflammatory response to all daily digestive health issues. The new clinical research will assess whether GutGard’s observed microbiome-related effects translate into measurable GLP-1 outcomes in humans.

“The start of 2026 marks an important next step for botanical research,” said Lakshmikanthan. “We see strong interest from formulators seeking ingredients with rigorous scientific backing. Our goal is to provide clear, evidence-based data that can guide responsible innovation in the digestive and metabolic health categories.”

Learn more about GutGard® at Natural Remedies’ Human Health division website: https://naturalremedieshumanhealth.com/gutgard .

About Natural Remedies

With a history dating back to 1950, Natural Remedies is an internationally recognized botanical healthcare company focused on combining traditional herbal wisdom with modern science. The company develops clinically supported, high-quality botanical branded ingredients used in health and wellness products around the world. Its team of 45-plus scientists has published more than 230 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and contributed to global standards in herbal medicine. Natural Remedies is committed to safety, sustainability, and innovation across its entire supply chain and all ingredients are certified kosher and halal.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6138a0c-399f-4465-8d03-8aa63d41ba88