AI/R’s WEBJUMP Boosts E-commerce Storefronts Modernization with the New Adobe Commerce Optimizer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, the AI Revolution Company, announces that its subsidiary, WEBJUMP, a Platinum Adobe Solution Partner, is playing a pivotal role in the implementation of Adobe Commerce Optimizer, a groundbreaking solution allowing businesses to modernize their digital storefronts without the cost and disruption of a full re-platform. This initiative underscores AI/R and WEBJUMP’s shared commitment to delivering intelligent, high-performance digital experiences that drive measurable business value.

Adobe Commerce Optimizer provides a headless storefront built on Adobe's Edge Delivery Services, which significantly boosts site speed, SEO, and user experience, and WEBJUMP’s deep expertise in the Adobe Commerce ecosystem positions it as an essential partner to seamlessly integrate this technology with existing commerce platforms, delivering tangible results such as increased organic traffic and higher conversion rates.

"The new Adobe Commerce Optimizer is a game-changer for businesses that have invested heavily in their back-end systems but need to modernize their customer-facing experiences," says Alexandre Rodrigues, CEO of WEBJUMP. "Our role is to provide strategic guidance and technical implementation to ensure clients can leverage this solution's full potential, from its AI-powered merchandising tools to its lightning-fast performance, to drive real business growth."

The solution also provides merchandisers and marketing teams with powerful, AI-enhanced tools for content creation, A/B testing, and personalized recommendations. By combining this expertise with its specialized teams, WEBJUMP has been helping companies adopt these capabilities to optimize their merchandising strategies, anticipate consumer trends, and deliver dynamic pricing, all contributing to a more relevant and impactful customer journey.

About WEBJUMP

WEBJUMP, a member of AI/R, the AI Revolution Company, is a premier consultancy specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud solutions for global enterprises. As an Adobe Platinum Solution Partner, WEBJUMP combines deep technical expertise with agile, high-touch service to help organizations fully realize the value of their digital investments. Our highly Specialized teams deliver tailored strategies across commerce, content, asset management, personalization, analytics, and customer journeys—empowering industry leaders to accelerate growth, streamline operations, and create standout digital experiences worldwide.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

Contact: Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira -- milena.bandeira@aircompany.ai