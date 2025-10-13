Functional Safety Market 2030 Forecasts Show Pharma as the Fastest Growing End-User Industry, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, October 13, 2025 – According to a recent report published by Mordor Intelligence, the functional safety market size is expected to grow from USD 7 billion in 2025 to USD 11.53 billion by 2030, at a robust CAGR of 10.48% during the forecast period. This growth is being driven by rising automation, stricter safety regulations, and the push toward digitalized, risk-resilient industrial environments.

The industry is rapidly evolving as manufacturers integrate intelligent safety sensors, programmable logic controllers, and AI-driven diagnostics to improve reliability and operational efficiency. This shift reflects a broader trend toward connected, compliance-ready systems designed to ensure both safety integrity and productivity across sectors.

Key Trends Driving Functional Safety Market Growth



Digital Transformation Drives Safety Integration

The rise of smart factories and Industry 4.0 is pushing safety systems to connect seamlessly with networked operations. Advanced tools like digital twins and AI-driven analytics enable predictive maintenance and early fault detection, creating demand for flexible, programmable safety controllers and software that can be updated remotely while maintaining compliance.



Merging Safety and Cybersecurity

As industrial networks converge, safety systems face new cyber risks. Vendors are embedding encryption and threat detection within controllers, ensuring operations remain fail-safe. Growing demand for solutions that meet both functional safety and cybersecurity standards is shaping the market toward integrated, compliant platforms.

Strengthened Global Safety Regulations



Manufacturers are increasingly integrating safety into their designs due to evolving international standards. Updates to ISO and IEC guidelines, along with stricter enforcement of regional directives, are encouraging the adoption of certified, system-level safety solutions over standalone components. This trend helps companies simplify audits, ensure compliance, and accelerate market approvals.



Regional Growth Overview

Asia-Pacific is emerging rapidly, fueled by industrial upgrades, robotics, and innovative service models, while Europe continues to lead in functional safety adoption, driven by strict regulations and widespread automation in key industrial hubs. North America follows, with strong emphasis on worker safety, IT-OT integration, and safety-cybersecurity convergence. The Middle East and Africa are gradually adopting advanced safety systems in energy and process industries.

Comprehensive Market Segmentation Analysis

By Device Type

Safety Sensors

Safety Controllers / Modules / Relays

Safety Switches

Programmable Safety Systems

Emergency Stop Devices

Final Control Elements (Valves, Actuators)

Other Device Types

By Safety Systems

Burner Management Systems (BMS)

Turbomachinery Control (TMC) Systems

High-Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS)

Fire and Gas Monitoring Control Systems

Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

By Services

Testing, Inspection and Certification

Design, Engineering and Maintenance

Training and Consulting Services

By End-user Industry

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Other End-user Industries

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, visit: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/functional-safety-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Competitive Overview

The functional safety market is moderately fragmented, with major players integrating safety, automation, and cybersecurity into unified platforms. Companies are leveraging AI-driven analytics, digital twins, and cloud-based solutions to improve performance and reduce errors, while service providers differentiate through lifecycle support, training, and retrofit solutions. Startups focusing on AI validation and automation tools are also drawing interest as potential strategic acquisitions.



Companies Profiled in this report

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Omron Corporation

SICK AG

Panasonic Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs SE

Banner Engineering Corporation

Pilz GmbH and Co. KG

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG

Turck GmbH and Co. KG

Balluff GmbH

IDEC Corporation

Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Industrial Safety Market - The industrial safety market is set to grow from USD 6.52 billion in 2025 to USD 8.12 billion by 2030, at a 4.49% CAGR. Growth is driven by stricter safety regulations, rising awareness of workplace hazards, and the adoption of advanced technologies like IoT and AI across industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and manufacturing.

Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in industrial safety at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/industrial-safety-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Machine Safety Market - The machine safety market is projected to rise from USD 5.58 billion in 2025 to USD 8.97 billion by 2030, growing at a 9.97% CAGR. Key drivers include increasing automation, compliance with global safety standards, and higher investment in sectors like automotive, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Omron Corporation, Sick AG are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in machine safety at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/machine-safety-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Safety Switches Market - The safety switches market is valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.61%. Growth is driven by rising demand for smart safety switches, stricter regulatory compliance, and the push to reduce industrial accidents and downtime.

Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in safety switches at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-safety-switches-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.



