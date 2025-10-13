Zyxel Networks Debuts WiFi 7 Point-to-Multipoint Solution for WISPs at WISPAPALOOZA 2025

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, is showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of high-performance, easy-to-manage, versatile networking solutions for internet service providers at WISPALOOZA 2025 (booth 112), October 13-16, 2025, at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. Zyxel is displaying and demonstrating its suite of products and services, which are designed to help WISPs enhance and improve their service offerings, increase their revenues, and grow their businesses.

WiFi 7 Point-to-Multipoint Solution Delivers Faster, More Reliable Connectivity

Debuting at WISPALOOZA 2025, Zyxel Networks’ WiFi 7 Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) solution, FWA7 Root Plus & FWA7 Leaf Plus, combines WiFi 7 dual-band (5GHz/6GHz) with Multi-Link Operation (MLO) to unlock the full potential of WiFi 7 speeds. Whereas most solutions available to WISPs limit WiFi 7 to a single band, Zyxel FWA7 enables WISPs to achieve real-world speeds as high as 7 Gbps. Dynamic time-based resource management and a dual-beam Smart Antenna optimize radio bandwidth, boost coverage, and minimize interference to deliver low latency and increase network stability. Smart Rate Limits ensures that FWA7 delivers low latency to provide smooth, reliable connectivity even when bandwidth exceeds the limit. The versatile FWA7 solution can be easily managed directly via the Nebula Cloud Management System, or the Nebula OpenAPI can be used to integrate the FWA7 into existing systems or to develop new custom applications.

Nebula Cloud Eliminates WISP Management Challenges, Provides Service Upsell Opportunities

Zyxel is also demonstrating Nebula Cloud Networking Management solution, which offers centralized control and monitoring for more than 100 Zyxel device types, including access points, switches, firewalls, mobile routers, and PtMP devices. Using an intuitive interface, WISPs can easily identify, configure, monitor, update, and troubleshoot all compatible network devices from a single pane of glass. Zyxel’s broad product portfolio, combined with the ability to centrally manage the distributed network, enables WISPs to differentiate their offering and increase revenue by upselling value-added services.

GPON Solutions Lower Costs of Delivering High-Quality WiFi Services over Long Distances

Zyxel is also showcasing IES4204 Series 2U 4-slot Temperature-hardened Chassis MSAN/XGS-PON OLT and PM7300-T0 XGS-PON/GPON SFU with 10G/2.5G/1G LAN, a GPON solution which enables WISPs to deliver high-quality, high-capacity WiFi services across long distances with lower operational costs.

“WISPAPALOOZA provides a valuable opportunity for us to meet face-to-face with the ISP community to discuss the challenges and opportunities that they are encountering in this fast-moving and ever-evolving industry,” stated David Soares, Zyxel Networks Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America. “These discussions help drive innovation and improvement in our solutions so that we can better serve the needs of the WISPs. Whether a WISP needs fiber, long-range WiFi, or cloud-based management, our comprehensive portfolio is designed to support all deployment models to fulfill the unique requirements of their customers.”

