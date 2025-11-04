Zyxel Networks Launches Pay as You Go (PAYG) Model to Empower MSP Growth

Anaheim, California, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure and AI-powered cloud networking solutions, today unveiled its new Pay as You Go (PAYG) model designed to help managed service providers (MSPs) simplify operations and accelerate business growth. Available through Zyxel’s Circle subscription management platform, the PAYG model introduces usage-based billing with no upfront commitments, empowering MSPs to scale services efficiently while maximizing recurring revenue.

In addition to PAYG billing, Zyxel has introduced a series of Nebula platform enhancements that further support MSPs’ shift toward service-based, recurring revenue models. These updates bring greater financial flexibility, automation, and operational control in today’s subscription-driven environment.

Drive profitability with flexible PAYG billing

Zyxel’s new PAYG model enables MSPs to align monthly billing with actual service usage. This flexibility lets them offer customized packages —whether fully managed, project-based, or hourly—without long-term financial risk. “The PAYG model changes how MSPs do business,” said David Soares, Zyxel Networks Executive Vice President of Channel Sales and Marketing, North America. “It gives our partners the freedom to scale services up or down as needed – turning agility into long-term profitability.”

Simplify operations and strengthen client trust

Beyond flexible billing, Zyxel’s Nebula Cloud platform enhances efficiency and service quality with:

Dedicated MSP Portal : A single-pane-of-glass view across all organizations, sites, and devices. The portal supports MSP-branded dashboards to strengthen client trust and long-term retention.

: A single-pane-of-glass view across all organizations, sites, and devices. The portal supports MSP-branded dashboards to strengthen client trust and long-term retention. Templates and Sync : Easily clone settings, replicate security profiles, and deploy firmware updates across multiple organizations at once, reducing repetitive tasks and the risk of staff burnout.

: Easily clone settings, replicate security profiles, and deploy firmware updates across multiple organizations at once, reducing repetitive tasks and the risk of staff burnout. OpenAPI integration : Seamlessly connect Nebula with existing PSA and RMM tools to automate workflows and gain end-to-end visibility and control across the entire IT infrastructure.

: Seamlessly connect Nebula with existing PSA and RMM tools to automate workflows and gain end-to-end visibility and control across the entire IT infrastructure. In-platform support ticketing: Access priority support directly within the Nebula interface, ensuring faster resolutions with Zyxel Networks’ expert support team.

Tailor services to strengthen client relationships

MSPs can now align network management with client needs more precisely through:

Role-Based Access Control (RBAC): Nebula’s expanded privilege management assigns four different user roles that align with their corresponding asset ownership and system permissions across multi-tenant environments, reducing security risks and strengthening service governance.

Expand recurring revenue opportunities

Zyxel’s PAYG model integrates across its Nebula ecosystem of 100+ products in switching, wireless, security, and mobile FWA, opening new cross-sell and upsell potential. MSPs can also leverage SecuReporter Cloud-based Security Analytics for centralized threat visibility and value-added managed security services.

The PAYG option is available globally through the Circle platform for Nebula cloud-managed devices. For more information, visit the Zyxel Community announcement or explore the Zyxel Nebula Cloud Center.

About Zyxel Networks

Zyxel Networks is a leading provider of secure, AI-powered cloud networking solutions for SMBs and the enterprise edge. We deliver seamless connectivity and flexible scalability through subscription services, all backed by robust security. With a reputation built on decades of unlocking potential and helping people adapt to the changing workplace, Zyxel Networks has earned the trust of over 1 million businesses across 150 markets.