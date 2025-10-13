SFL Companies Partners with Tai Software to Drive Efficiency, Growth, and Scalability

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai Software, a leading provider of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) built for freight brokers, is celebrating a new and successful strategic partnership with SFL Companies, a full-service supply chain management and logistics 3PL specializing in complex freight, including food, frozen, and temperature-controlled goods.

Since implementing Tai TMS in 2025, SFL Companies has transformed its operations, achieving a 20% increase in weekly shipments and significant efficiency gains without adding headcount. Switching from a legacy TMS to Tai has empowered leadership with the reporting capabilities needed for more thoughtful, faster decision-making.

"Tai was the only TMS we found that could grow with us while truly understanding the 3PL's workflow," said Lena Gilbert, Director of Operations at SFL Companies. "Tai is made for brokers, and it shows in every feature."

SFL Companies, which serves customers ranging from Fortune 500 shippers to regional growers and manufacturers, selected Tai after evaluating nearly every TMS on the market. Tai stood out for its broker-focused design, pre-built integrations, adaptable and customizable workflow automations, and commitment to innovation, all at a lower overall cost than competing solutions.

"We're proud to partner with SFL Companies as they scale their operations and set a new standard for supply chain efficiency," said Sean McGillicuddy, VP of Sales & Marketing at Tai Software. "Their success demonstrates exactly what Tai was built to deliver: growth without additional headcount, enhanced business relationships, and a customizable TMS that truly empowers brokers."

In addition to increasing weekly shipments, Tai has enabled SFL to automate 50% of its invoicing through EDI, accelerate carrier onboarding, and gain the flexibility to adapt workflows across its diverse freight portfolio. The company is excited to roll out Tai's customer-facing tools, including advanced tracking links and customizable invoice templates, which are expected to further enhance the customer service experience.

About SFL Companies

SFL Companies partners with shippers, growers, farmers, and manufacturers as an extension of their transportation and supply chain management team to provide individualized service and unmatched industry standards. Although SFL Companies specializes in shipping fresh produce and refrigerated goods, its diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of industries, including dry food products, paper products, automotive parts, and packaging and building materials. For more information, please visit https://www.sflcompanies.com/

About Tai Software

Tai Software is a fully integrated freight management platform that drives brokers' efficiency and growth. Tai TMS automates operations for both Full Truckload (FTL) and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating seamlessly with major carriers and technology partners. With over 500 tool integrations and over 20 years of industry innovation, freight brokers trust Tai TMS to simplify their processes and focus on strategic business growth. To learn more about Tai Software, visit https://tai-software.com/ .