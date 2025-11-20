Tai Software and HaulPay Bring One-Click Carrier Payments to Tai TMS

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai Software, a leading provider of automation-driven TMS technology for freight brokers and 3PLs, today announced the launch of the HaulPay Freight Payment Wallet, powered by HaulPay, the digital freight finance and payments platform.

The new feature is now embedded directly in Tai TMS, allowing brokers to reduce risk by verifying payees, automate carrier payments, and access optional working capital without leaving their core workflow.

With the HaulPay wallet, Tai users can move from “shipment delivered” to “fully paid” in one single step, while maintaining controls that help mitigate fraud and reduce back-office workload.

“Brokers want fewer tabs and more certainty,” said Daniel Ely, Chief Product Officer at Tai Software. “Integrating HaulPay’s payment wallet gives our customers a faster, safer way to pay carriers and reconcile transactions within Tai. The result is less manual work and more confidence in every payment.”

“This partnership is about speed and protection,” said Steve Kochan, President at HaulPay. “By bringing our verification and financing guardrails into Tai, brokers can automate payouts, avoid misdirected funds, and unlock cash flow so they can grow without stressing their own balance sheet.”

Key Features of HaulPay Wallet for Tai TMS

One-click carrier payments from ACH and other supported methods.

from ACH and other supported methods. Built-in payee verification to prevent fraud and misdirected funds.

to prevent fraud and misdirected funds. Optional embedded financing using HaulPay’s broker-friendly, non-recourse model.

using HaulPay’s broker-friendly, non-recourse model. Automated carrier remittances and status tracking, eliminating manual follow-up.

and status tracking, eliminating manual follow-up. No integration fees for Tai customers connecting with HaulPay.

for Tai customers connecting with HaulPay. Reconciliation-ready exports for accounting.

Why It Matters

Freight brokers face margin pressure, rising fraud risk, and persistent back-office bottlenecks. By embedding HaulPay’s wallet inside Tai TMS, brokers can:

Shorten time-to-pay and improve carrier relationships.

and improve carrier relationships. Reduce fraud exposure through payment-level verification.

through payment-level verification. Scale without headcount by automating high-touch admin tasks.

by automating high-touch admin tasks. Improve cash flow through financing tied to shipper credit, not broker funds.

For more information on Tai and HaulPay’s new partnership, please visit: https://learn.tai-software.com/knowledge/comfreight-haulpay-integration

Availability

The HaulPay Freight Payment Wallet is available to Tai TMS customers starting this month. Current Tai customers should contact their representative to activate the integration. New customers can request a joint walkthrough or demo here: https://freight.haulpay.io/tai-tms-referred-lp

About Tai Software

Tai Software is a fully integrated freight management platform that drives brokers' efficiency and growth. Tai TMS automates operations for both Full Truckload (FTL) and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating seamlessly with major carriers and technology partners. With over 500 tool integrations and over 20 years of industry innovation, freight brokers trust Tai TMS to simplify their processes and focus on strategic business growth. To learn more about Tai Software, visit https://tai-software.com/ .

About HaulPay

HaulPay is a digital finance and payments platform built for transportation. HaulPay helps brokers and carriers automate invoicing and payments, mitigate fraud with dual-sided verification (Know Your Carrier and Know Your Customer), and access optional, embedded financing—all at industry-leading economics. Learn more at https://haulpay.io .

Media Contacts

HaulPay

Steve Kochan

support@haulpay.io | haulpay.io