National Advertising Division Finds Certain Reus Cata-Kor NAD+ Claims Supported; Recommends Others Be Modified or Discontinued

New York, NY, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by Niagen Bioscience Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found certain Reus Research LLC claims for its Cata-Kor NAD+ Core and Cata-Kor NAD+ Advanced products supported.

However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended other Reus claims be modified or discontinued after determining that some statements regarding product content and health benefits lacked sufficient substantiation, that certain influencer posts require clear and conspicuous disclosures, and that product ratings and reviews for substantially different products should not be combined.

Niagen and Reus compete in the dietary supplement industry. At issue for NAD were challenged express and implied claims for Cata-Kor products across product labels, website and Amazon product pages, and social media. The Cata-Kor Products contain nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+).

Ingredient Content Claims

At issue were claims that Cata-Kor NAD+ Core contains 250 mg LipoNAD+™ and Cata-Kor NAD+ Advanced contains 500 mg LipoNAD+™. Among other places, the claims appear on the product packages, referring to “NAD+ Core … 250 mg” or “NAD+ Advanced… 500 mg.” According to Reus, the declared weights include the liposomal layer in which the NAD+ is encased.

Absent reliable consumer perception evidence, NAD determined that consumers would expect that the stated weight was the total amount of NAD+ in the product and therefore recommended that Reus discontinue these claims when made outside of the supplement facts panel on the product label or modify the advertising to avoid conveying the message that each dose or capsule of Cata-Kor NAD+ Core contains 250 mg of NAD+ and that each dose or capsule of Cata-Kor NAD+ Advanced product contains 500 mg of NAD+.

Ingredient Testing Claims

At issue were express testing claims as well as the implied claim that all lots of NAD+ products are third-party tested, verified, and certified for ingredient content and purity.

Although there is no methodology for testing LipoNAD+, Reus tested for NAD+ and followed an FDA-approved method for calculating and reporting a substance for which there is not a validated testing methodology. NAD found that Reus’s approach supported its basic third-party ingredient testing claims and for the claim that all lots of NAD+ Products were tested by a third-party lab.

Regarding its purity testing claims, NAD found that these claims convey the message that Reus’s products contain pure NAD+, which is not the case based on Reus’s own testing. NAD recommended that the purity claims be discontinued or modified to avoid conveying that Reus’s products contain pure NAD+.

Health Claims

At issue was whether the NAD+ in Cata-Kor’s Products influences NAD+ levels in the body. It is well settled that health-related product performance claims must be supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence on the actual product as it is marketed to consumers. Reus did not submit and there did not appear to be any human clinical studies on the oral ingestion of NAD+, whether liposomal or otherwise. In addition, Reus did not conduct any testing on the Cata-Kor Products themselves to support any of the challenged health claims or to show that the products influence NAD+ levels in the body.

NAD found that there was no evidence in the record to support Reus’s health or establishment claims related to the NAD+ in its products and therefore recommended Reus discontinue the challenged health claims.

Influencer Disclosures

At issue was if Reus incentivized influencers to promote Cata-Kor Products on TikTok without adequately disclosing their connections.

NAD found that the challenged TikTok posts require a clear and conspicuous material connection disclosure and found no support for the argument that because an influencer linked to a TikTok shop, consumers would know the influencer had a material connection to the seller. NAD also found that including a TikTok store link does not itself disclose a material connection. Furthermore, NAD found that TikTok’s built in disclosure tool, “Creator earns commission,” which appears at the bottom left portion of videos and is relatively small, could be easily missed by consumers.

NAD recommended that Reus require its influencers to clearly and conspicuously display material connection disclosures in the audio and visual portions of their videos.

Review Repurposing

At issue was whether Reus had engaged in review repurposing by having reviews for its prior product containing nicotinamide riboside (NR), a different active ingredient, included in the reviews for Cata-Kor NAD+ Advanced.

Because the NAD+ Products and the NR product are substantially different products, NAD advised that their product ratings and reviews should not be combined. NAD recommended that Reus take appropriate actions to have reviews for the NR product removed from the product page selling Cata-Kor NAD+ Advanced.

During the proceeding, Reus voluntarily agreed to permanently discontinue all comparative superiority claims, doctor recommendation claims, Made in USA claims, and certain content, testing, and health claims as well as the related challenged implied claims. NAD will treat these claims for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser’s statement, Reus stated they “will comply with NAD’s recommendations.”

