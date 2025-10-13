Roadzen to Present at October Investor Conferences in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, announced today that its executive team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences this month in New York City:

2025 Maxim Growth Summit – October 22–23, 2025, at the Hard Rock Hotel New York

Panel Participation: Rohan Malhotra will join a panel on AI & Software, discussing the AI use cases driving the greatest impact for companies and consumers, at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 23

ThinkEquity Conference – October 30, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental, New York

Presentation: Rohan Malhotra will present at 1:00 p.m. ET in South Salon 1

During these events, Roadzen’s management will highlight the Company’s recent achievements, expanding partnerships, and technology milestones, including regulatory validation and rapid adoption of its DrivebuddyAI platform. Roadzen is capitalizing on this momentum by scaling globally, expanding margins, and building one of the largest real-world driving intelligence networks in the industry that is delivering measurable value in risk intelligence, safer driving, and smarter insurance solutions to insurers, fleets, and OEMs worldwide.

Investors interested in meeting with Roadzen’s management team at either event should contact their Maxim or ThinkEquity representatives.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 323 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com. For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit www.maximgrp.com/2025-growth-summit.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please visit https://www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference.

