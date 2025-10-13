Global Vehicle-to-Grid Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.7%

Boston, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G): Global Market” is expected to grow from $6.3 billion in 2025 to $16.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global vehicle-to-grid (V2G) market, segmented by vehicle type, charger type, components, and services. It explores technological advances, regulatory frameworks, competitive dynamics, and economic trends shaping the industry. The report also includes insights into patent activity, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) trends, and profiles of leading market players. Additionally, it offers a detailed regional and country-level analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This report is especially relevant now due to the accelerating global shift toward emission-free transportation, which is driving demand for electric vehicles (EVs). As EV adoption grows, so does the potential for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which allows EVs to supply power back to the grid, helping grid operators maintain stability and offering EV owners a new revenue stream. Current trends like the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure and the rise of smart grids are further boosting interest and investment in V2G solutions, making this analysis timely and valuable.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Increasing adoption of EVs: The rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is driven by environmental concerns, government incentives, and improved battery technology, leading to greater interest in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solutions worldwide.

Supportive government regulations, policies, and incentives: Supportive government regulations, policies, and financial incentives are encouraging the growth of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology by promoting EV adoption, funding infrastructure, and fostering clean energy integration into power grids.

Advances in V2G technology: Advances in V2G technology, such as bidirectional charging, smart grid integration, and improved energy management systems, are enhancing efficiency, enabling energy storage, and supporting the transition to sustainable, resilient power networks.

Expansion of charging infrastructure: The rapid expansion of charging infrastructure, including public, private, and fast-charging stations, is essential for supporting EV growth, reducing range anxiety, and enabling seamless integration with V2G systems.

Growing adoption of the smart grid: The growing adoption of smart grids enables real-time energy management, improves grid reliability, and supports two-way energy flow, making it a key enabler for efficient V2G integration and operation.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $5.5 billion Market size forecast $16.9 billion Growth rate CAGR of 21.7% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Vehicle Type, Charger Type, Components, Services and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, China, Japan, South Korea, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Market drivers Increasing adoption of EVs.

Interesting Facts

V2G providers focus on entering the emerging market through a strategy that includes partnerships. This strategy enables a company to gain a competitive edge by collaborating with local companies to increase its business reach and deliver a complete package of V2G solutions.

The battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is dominating the vehicle type segment, with a share of 86.1% in 2024. The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the widespread adoption of BEVs, which serve as battery storage units and provide substantial energy storage capacity. Increasing sales of BEVs are further augmenting the integration of BEVs to the grid, which is propelling market growth.

Emerging startups

Tether: Founded in 2022, the company develops a prediction and optimization engine for EV charging, focusing on smart charging and V2G technology.

Green Energy Wallet: In 2017, the company started developing a blockchain-based mobile app that records V2G transactions in an immutable digital ledger. Blockchain technology eliminates the need for a mediator, which helps reduce operational costs.

Gismo Power: Founded in 2021, this U.S. startup develops mobile solar carports that generate electricity and feed it into EVs parked underneath them, as well as nearby buildings and grids.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The projected market size in 2030 is $16.9 billion, and the market's CAGR is 21.7% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The factors driving the growth of the market are:

Which market segments are covered in the report?

Vehicle type

Charger type

Components

Service

Which components will be dominant through 2030?

EV supply equipment will dominate the market for components through 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

The European region holds the largest share of the global market.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

The degradation in battery lifetime and the high cost of technology are the primary challenges in the market. The growing expansion of charging infrastructure and increasing adoption of the smart grid are the key opportunities in the market.

Market leaders include:

ABB

DENSO CORP.

ENGIE

FERMATA ENERGY

HONDA MOTOR CO. LTD.

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP.

NISSAN MOTOR CO. LTD.

NUVVE HOLDING CORP.

OCTOPUS ENERGY LTD.

OVO ENERGY LTD.

RENAULT GROUP

THE MOBILITY HOUSE GMBH

VEOLIA

VIRTA GLOBAL

WALLBOX CHARGERS

